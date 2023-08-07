Why buy a Galaxy S23 Ultra when you can get a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for $100 off from Amazon?
You want a new phone with a built-in stylus but don't want to spend a fortune on Samsung's shiny Galaxy S23 Ultra? We feel you. Having a phone with a built-in stylus is cool, but it would be nice if you didn't need to break the bank in order to get one.
Luckily for you, Samsung's ultra-expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra is not the only 2023-released smartphone with a built-in stylus. Motorola also released a stylus-powered smartphone this year, which, in addition to being more budget-friendly than Samsung's alternative, is currently enjoying a nice 25% discount on Amazon.
That's right, the 256GB option of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 can now be yours for $100 less than usual if you act fast and purchase one from Amazon while the offer is still valid.
With 6GB of RAM on board and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should be more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks without any stutters or issues.
The phone also takes good photos. It packs a 50MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 16MP selfie shooter, which can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps.
Getting a nice phone at a sweet discount is always a great feeling, and given the fact that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has good performance, great battery life, nice cameras, and even a stylus — and now it's available at a lower price — you should definitely allow yourself to get that amazing feeling again and snag a Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discount while you can.
There is also a 5000 mAh battery on deck, which gives the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) a pretty awesome battery life. The phone should be able to last you through even more intense days without the need to top up.
