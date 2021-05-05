Motorola Moto G Fast getting Android 11 update in the US
At least one Reddit user (via Piunika) managed to successfully install the update and even posted a changelog. The bad news is the update comes with the February patch, one of the older security updates released by Google at the beginning of the year.
Although Motorola has already updated many of its mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones to Android 11, there still a lot that has yet to receive the update, including the popular Moto G Power. Thankfully, it's only a matter of time before Motorola concludes the Android 11 rollout to all the Moto smartphones that qualify for the update.