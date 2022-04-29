 Motorola’s next mid-ranger leaked in high-res pictures - PhoneArena
Motorola’s latest mid-range phone, the Edge 30, has just been officially introduced and we’re already talking about another one. The unannounced Moto E32 is expected to hit the market sometime in the next couple of months, but judging by its leaked specs, it will be a slightly cheaper version of the Edge 30.

The gorgeous language design that has become prevalent in all Motorola’s phones lately is the first thing you notice in the Moto E32 pictures leaked courtesy to Nils Ahrensmeier. Even though it’s not as powerful as the recently unveiled Edge 30, the Moto E32 feels like a pretty decent mid-ranger, at least according to the specs that leaked alongside the press renders.

This isn’t the first time we hear about the Moto E32, but it’s the first time we get a good look at its design. Still, for those who missed the previous reports about the unannounced mid-ranger, here is what to expect:

Motorola Moto E32 highlights:

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UniSOC T606
  • Memory: 4 GB + 64 GB Micro SD (up to 1 TB)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Main camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh + 18W charging

It’s a pity that Motorola hasn’t able to include Android 12, but if the Moto E32 will end up shipping with Android 11 instead, we can safely assume an OS upgrade will be made available at a later date. No word on price and availability yet, but the recent leaks suggest the Moto E32 might be very close to be unveiled.

