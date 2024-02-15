Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs

The Moto G Play (2023) is still 41% cheaper at Motorola The Moto G Play (2023), the most affordable Moto phone, is still $100 cheaper than usual at the official Motorola store. The handset is ideal for undemanding users with its 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD display and long-lasting battery with 5,000mAh capacity. The deal has been up for grabs for over two weeks now, meaning you might not have too much more time to take advantage. $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Motorola

iPhone 15 price seem even more exorbitant and now even the lowly Moto G04 manages to beat the iPhone in one important aspect. For that extremely affordable price tag, the Moto G04 offers a display that is 50% faster than what's on the $700 iPhone 15 , underlining once again how inexplicable the fragmentation between Apple's iPhone Pro and regular lines has become. We recently pointed out that the new Galaxy S24 display specs make theprice seem even more exorbitant and now even the lowly Moto G04 manages to beat the iPhone in one important aspect.





Motorola G04 come with a 90Hz display refresh, for instance, while the iPhone 15 is still stuck at the slow and choppy 60Hz refresh that even $100 phones can now beat. Needless to say, most of its other specs are way below what the iPhone offers, but the sheer fact that it can even challenge it to a point is rather worrying.









The Moto G04 also comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that should allow it to comfortably beat the iPhone 15 in terms of battery life as well, considering the 6.6-inch display's HD+ resolution. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as face unlock with the 5MP selfie camera.





On the back, a 16MP main camera is nothing to write home about, as are the budget level chipset, or the 15W charging speed. The Moto G04 still offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and even a 3.5mm audio jack, though. The water-repellant body comes in four cool color schemes - Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange - bringing some elegance to the most value-for-money phone with Android 14 there is.



