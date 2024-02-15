Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs

Motorola
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola just outed what might be considered the world's cheapest phone with Android 14. The Motorola Moto G04 starts form the equivalent of $85 and will be released on February 22. The "top" Moto G04 version comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but will still cost under $100, just like the Moto G Play's current promo in the US.

For that extremely affordable price tag, the Moto G04 offers a display that is 50% faster than what's on the $700 iPhone 15, underlining once again how inexplicable the fragmentation between Apple's iPhone Pro and regular lines has become. We recently pointed out that the new Galaxy S24 display specs make the iPhone 15 price seem even more exorbitant and now even the lowly Moto G04 manages to beat the iPhone in one important aspect.

Motorola G04 come with a 90Hz display refresh, for instance, while the iPhone 15 is still stuck at the slow and choppy 60Hz refresh that even $100 phones can now beat. Needless to say, most of its other specs are way below what the iPhone offers, but the sheer fact that it can even challenge it to a point is rather worrying.

Video Thumbnail

The Moto G04 also comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that should allow it to comfortably beat the iPhone 15 in terms of battery life as well, considering the 6.6-inch display's HD+ resolution. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as face unlock with the 5MP selfie camera.

On the back, a 16MP main camera is nothing to write home about, as are the budget level chipset, or the 15W charging speed. The Moto G04 still offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and even a 3.5mm audio jack, though. The water-repellant body comes in four cool color schemes - Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange - bringing some elegance to the most value-for-money phone with Android 14 there is. 

Unfortunately, Motorola's Android update schedule for its cheapest phones means that the G04 will probably stay on Android 14 forever, but given its target Indian market and sub-$100 price, this is unlikely to bother its buyers all that much, as long as Moto keeps its security updates promise.

Loading Comments...

