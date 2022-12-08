Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible.
It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around the Motorola X 40 series of phones – or, as they are probably, maybe going to be named in the west, the Edge 40. We can make this educated guess based on the reveal month, as the X 30 was also unveiled in December of 2021, for a release in January this year.
An interesting take away from Motorola’s teaser image is that only one of the two visible smartphones has a front facing camera. Doubtless, this would not mean that the other will come without a selfie shooter, rather that it will feature an under-screen one.
Renders of the Motorola XT2301-5 phone, suspected to be the X 40.
Sure, common conventions dictate that these two phones will be a vanilla and Pro model, but that might not be the case. Fun fact: the Edge 30 has a special edition, which features an under-display front-facing 60MP camera and bigger storage, with no other alterations. Hence, it’s not impossible for Motorola to have the same plans for the X40 series too.
Now, this isn’t to say that the Edge 30 didn’t have a Pro variant. In fact, it was released an entire three months before the vanilla! Motorola continued the X30 line with a slew of phones, including the compact 30 Neo or the powerful 30 Ultra, but no such clues have surfaced regarding the X 40 series.
As of now, Motorola hasn’t officially revealed any specs. However, a Moto phone under model number XT2301-5 was listed on TENAA, with these stats:
When the Motorola Edge 30 was released, it was the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Given that the 8 Gen 2 was unveiled less than a month ago, it’s a safe bet to assume we’re gonna see it on the Edge 40 phones as well.
On a separate note, renders of a supposed Edge 40 Pro were published by reputable leakster OnLeaks last week. Not much can be inferred from them, but we do see a punch-hole selfie snapper, so one of the phones featured on the teaser may turn out to be the Pro after all.
If that happens to be the case, we’re hoping to see another significant jump in terms of camera setup. After all, the Edge 30 Pro had a triple setup with a 200MP main camera, so we can expect solid photo capabilities of its sequel too.
What can we expect from the Motorola Edge 40?
- 6.67” curved screen in FullHD+ resolution
- RAM Variants for 8GB, 12GB and 18GB
- Storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB
- A triple camera setup, consisting of two 50MP lenses and a 12MP one
- Two variants for battery capacity: 4,450 and 4,950mAh
- In-display fingerprint scanner
The renders of the X 40 Pro, courtesy of OnLeaks.
We can also expect the X 40 phones to make their way to the West, so Moto fans should be on the lookout for announcements. The Edge series consists of both mid-range and flagship offerings, and given that the X 30 series saw so many variants, it’s possible that you will be able to find something to suit your needs in the X 40 series too.
The launch event is set for December 15 – exactly one week away from now. As of now, Motorola hasn’t shared details regarding a time slot, but we’re probably about to see more details emerge as next week comes around.
