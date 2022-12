Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series

The launch event is set for December 15 – exactly one week away from now. As of now, Motorola hasn’t shared details regarding a time slot, but we’re probably about to see more details emerge as next week comes around. We can also expect the X 40 phones to make their way to the West, so Moto fans should be on the lookout for announcements. The Edge series consists of both mid-range and flagship offerings, and given that the X 30 series saw so many variants, it’s possible that you will be able to find something to suit your needs in the X 40 series too.The launch event is set for December 15 – exactly one week away from now. As of now, Motorola hasn’t shared details regarding a time slot, but we’re probably about to see more details emerge as next week comes around.

Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible.It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around the Motorola X 40 series of phones – or, as they are probably, maybe going to be named in the west, the Edge 40. We can make this educated guess based on the reveal month, as the X 30 was also unveiled in December of 2021, for a release in January this year.An interesting take away from Motorola’s teaser image is that only one of the two visible smartphones has a front facing camera. Doubtless, this would not mean that the other will come without a selfie shooter, rather that it will feature an under-screen one.