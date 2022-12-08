Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series

We can also expect the X 40 phones to make their way to the West, so Moto fans should be on the lookout for announcements. The Edge series consists of both mid-range and flagship offerings, and given that the X 30 series saw so many variants, it’s possible that you will be able to find something to suit your needs in the X 40 series too.The launch event is set for December 15 – exactly one week away from now. As of now, Motorola hasn’t shared details regarding a time slot, but we’re probably about to see more details emerge as next week comes around.