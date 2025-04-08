Asus turned natural wonders into Zenbook finishes that make regular laptops look boring









We have the Obsidian Black, which pulls from Iceland's volcanic terrain, blending matte and gloss in a finish that looks like frozen lava flows, all done through precision laser sintering. We have the Obsidian Black, which pulls from Iceland's volcanic terrain, blending matte and gloss in a finish that looks like frozen lava flows, all done through precision laser sintering.









Then we have the Pamukkale White, which takes cues from the mineral-rich terraces in Turkey, with dual golden sheens and curves shaped using CNC diamond-cut milling. Then we have the Pamukkale White, which takes cues from the mineral-rich terraces in Turkey, with dual golden sheens and curves shaped using CNC diamond-cut milling.



Next up is the Terra Mocha which brings the feel of Jordan's sandstone cliffs and desert dunes, using Ceraluminum to create a detailed rosette pattern right into the material.









Last (and my personal favorite) is the Luminous Blue, which is inspired by glowing bioluminescent beaches. It uses laser-induced oxidation to shift with the light and create a shimmery ocean-like effect. Last (and my personal favorite) is the Luminous Blue, which is inspired by glowing bioluminescent beaches. It uses laser-induced oxidation to shift with the light and create a shimmery ocean-like effect.





Video credit – Asus



Now, of course, a pretty laptop is great, but what really matters is what is going on inside. The new Signature Edition Zenbooks are built on the Zenbook S14 Copilot+ PC platform, meaning you are getting serious power in a super slim, lightweight design that is just as portable as it is eye-catching.



These machines feature an integrated vapor chamber cooling system to keep things running smoothly, even when you're tackling heavy workloads. There is also a dedicated Windows Copilot key for quick access to AI-powered tools (it is not only with the ProArt laptops that



Recommended Stories



Under the hood, you will find Intel's latest AI-powered Core Ultra (Series 2) processor, Intel Arc graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. The result? Fast performance, seamless multitasking and a more fluid day-to-day experience all around.



As for when you can grab one of these stunning laptops, Asus hasn't revealed the official release date yet. But if one of those four signature finishes has your name on it, keep an eye out for updates. Now, of course, a pretty laptop is great, but what really matters is what is going on inside. The new Signature Edition Zenbooks are built on the Zenbook S14 Copilot+ PC platform, meaning you are getting serious power in a super slim, lightweight design that is just as portable as it is eye-catching.These machines feature an integrated vapor chamber cooling system to keep things running smoothly, even when you're tackling heavy workloads. There is also a dedicated Windows Copilot key for quick access to AI-powered tools (it is not only with the ProArt laptops that Asus wants to do your creative work for you ), plus a roomy 16:10 seamless touchpad with smart gesture support for a smoother workflow.You are also getting a stunning 3K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display for vibrant, lifelike visuals and Harman Kardon-certified speakers for cinematic sound.Under the hood, you will find Intel's latest AI-powered Core Ultra (Series 2) processor, Intel Arc graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. The result? Fast performance, seamless multitasking and a more fluid day-to-day experience all around.As for when you can grab one of these stunning laptops, Asus hasn't revealed the official release date yet. But if one of those four signature finishes has your name on it, keep an eye out for updates.

I don't know about you, but for me, tech has to look as good as it performs. I am a sucker for gear that turns heads and Asus just delivered exactly that – with what might be the most stunning laptop finishes I have seen in a while.Asus just unveiled four limited-edition Zenbook models and they are seriously eye-catching. What makes them special? They are made using Asus' own Ceraluminum – a unique material the company developed in-house.Ceraluminum is a unique blend of ceramic and aluminum. It is said to be three times tougher than anodized aluminum but still incredibly light, making it perfect for sleek, portable machines. And Asus went all-in on the aesthetics here – each laptop is inspired by a natural wonder and has its own one-of-a-kind texture and pattern.