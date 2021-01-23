Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Motorola Android 5G

Motorola edge s looks sharp in leaked official image

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 23, 2021, 7:50 PM
Motorola edge s looks sharp in leaked official image
Tipster Ankit has posted what looks like the official teaser for the forthcoming Motorola edge s.

The phone, which is apparently internally known as the Motorola Nio, will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The handset was recently spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu and its score is consistent with expectations: ahead of Snapdragon 865-powered handsets but slightly below Snapdragon 888 flagships.

The edge s will be unveiled on January 26 in China and it is believed that it will use the G moniker in international markets.



Today's image is in line with hands-on photos that emerged not too long ago and are further confirmation that the back of the phone has a squarish bump for the camera setup, which seemingly consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide unit, a 2MP depth module, and a laser autofocus system.

The poster shows both the previously leaked white variant, which will apparently be marketed as ‘Sky,’ and the blue edition which will be known as 'Beryl.'

According to previous reports, the Motorola edge s will feature a 6.7-inches Full-HD + screen with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz. The phone will apparently feature dual selfie cameras (16MP and 8MP), which will be housed in a pinhole. Instead of going for an in-display fingerprint reader, the phone will supposedly stick to a side-mounted one. 

The handset will reportedly flaunt a 5,000mAh battery and 20W fast charging, and it will run Android 11 right out the gate. Rumors also indicate 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB storage variants. 

