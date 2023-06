Get one of the best Motorola phones for 31% off right now!

Read More:

The Motorola Edge Plus (2022) launched last year (as the name suggests) with a price of $999, which was slashed by $100 immediately. Now you can get the phone for under $500, which is effectively half its original price. Let's see what you're getting for your hard-earned money.Let's start with the display, It's a 6.7-inch P-OLED with nice saturated colors and good brightness. What's even more impressive, especially in this price range, is the 144Hz display refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling.Moving to the hardware, the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is a real powerhouse. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, last year's best, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage (the deal is for the 512GB version).The triple camera system is also quite good on this phone, it has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, and another 50MP ultra-wide camera for great details even in ultrawide mode. There's a third camera which is a depth sensor, aiding those bokeh effects and portrait shots.Last but not least, there's a hefty 4,800mAh battery, and also 68W fast charging support. In the US the phone comes with a 30W charging brick included, and while it's not the most powerful, it's better than nothing. You can check out our full Motorola Edge Plus (2022) review for a deep dive.Act fast, before this deal runs dry!