The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Now, we agree that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is far from budget-friendly even with such a hefty $200 discount; however, the phone really has a lot to offer in return.For starters, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) comes with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset purring under the hood and boasts not just 8GB of RAM, but also a whopping 512GB of storage space. Thanks to its impressive hardware, the phone has enough firepower to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9.Furthermore, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 60 MP selfie shooter. The main camera can also record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.In addition to its top-tier performance and awesome camera capabilities, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) also packs a 5100mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with regular usage. On top of that, the phone supports fast 68W wired charging and can fill its tank in less than an hour. Furthermore, it comes with a 68W charger inside the box, which is something rare these days.As we said, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) does offer a lot, especially for a phone currently available for $599.99. So, don't waste any more time and snag this high-end handsome fella for less through this deal now!