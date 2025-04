At 50% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a sub-$400 bargain

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save 50% at Motorola! $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) Right now, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is 50% off at the official store, dropping the price to just under $400. With fast performance and impressive cameras, this phone is a no-brainer at the current price. Don’t miss your chance to save! Buy at Motorola

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

If you're hunting for a flagship smartphone at a fraction of the usual cost, this deal on the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is one you don't want to miss. Right now, Motorola is offering a massive $400 discount, bringing the price down to just $399.99—a steal considering it originally retailed for around $800.Sure, this isn't a new offer. However, the deal is still pretty unmissable, as our friend here continues to be a top choice thanks to its fast performance. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, it can handle any task without breaking a sweat. Plus, it boasts 512GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most people.It shines in the camera department as well. Its 50MP main camera captures vibrant, detailed photos, while the 60MP front-facing snapper ensures crisp selfies. All of that is powered by a hefty 5,100mAh battery, which delivers up to two days of use on a single charge. And when it’s time to top up, the 68W fast charging can fully recharge the battery in under an hour. Unlike many modern flagships, Motorola includes the charger in the box, saving you even more.Software-wise, the Edge+ (2023) is set to receive major OS updates up to Android 16 , along with security patches for over two years. So, while it's not a spring chicken, you won't have to replace it soon.With its premium specs, stunning display, long-lasting battery, and capable cameras, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an incredible value at $399.99. So, act fast! Tap the offer button in this article and save big today!