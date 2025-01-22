As a savings expert, I find the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) a true bargain at 50% off

If I were in the market for a high-end phone with 512GB of storage but didn't want to spend huge amounts of cash, I would probably go for the Motorola Edge+ (2023). True, the phone isn't a spring chicken, but its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, still allow it to handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. So, I'll be purchasing a fast smartphone.

I'll also be scoring a handset with great camera capabilities, as the 50 MP main snapper takes photos with vibrant colors, proper exposure, and plenty of detail. Plus, with battery life being a priority for me, the 5,100mAh power cell offering up to two days of usage feels just right. And with the fast 68W wired charging, my phone will be ready for work in less than an hour, which is great since I won't have to wait an eternity for the battery to fully charge.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (50%)
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is discounted by $400 on Amazon. This allows you to snag one for just under $400. The phone offers top-tier performance courtesy of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it takes gorgeous pictures. It's a bargain at its current price, so don't wait and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


While all those things I've just mentioned are great selling points, the most important one isn't a feature that the phone has. In fact, it's the price. With a retail price of around $800, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) brings quite a lot to the table. What's more, you can usually find it on sale at a massive discount.

For instance, Amazon is offering it for a whopping 50% off right now! This allows bargain hunters, like yours truly, to snag one for under $400 while saving $400. That's an incredible offer, which I would definitely take advantage of if I were looking for a new phone.

After all, getting a high-end device that will continue to receive security patches for the next two years, plus OS updates up to Android 16 for just under $400 is an unmissable deal. So, if you're currently eyeing such a handset yourself, be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this promo now while it's still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer

