Amazon slashes the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) by 50%, making it a steal

A close-up of the Motorola Edge+ (2023).
A high-end phone with 512GB of storage will usually set you back quite a bit of cash. But not the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and not at its current 50% discount on Amazon.

With an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $800, our friend is already more affordable than most phones with that much storage space. And when you add Amazon's generous 50% price cut, you get a phone with impressive specs for just under $400, which is a bargain price.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Now $400 OFF on Amazon!

$400 off (50%)
The powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $400 off on Amazon, so you can grab it for just under $400. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM, it delivers solid performance, plus it takes stunning photos. At this price, it's a total bargain. So, act fast and snag yours before the deal ends!
Buy at Amazon


True, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) isn't among the most powerful smartphones on the market anymore; however, it still delivers top-tier performance. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle any task without issues. What's more, it boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP snapper for selfies, capturing beautiful pictures and ensuring you're covered in the camera department as well.

Battery life won't be an issue either. With its 5,100mAh power cell, this handsome fella offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. And when you need to charge it, the 68W fast charging gets you back to full in under an hour. And if that's not enough, the phone ships with a 68W charger inside the box.

All in all, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is easily one of the best phones you can get right now. It's fast, has great battery life, and takes gorgeous photos. All that for just under $400! On top of that, it should receive major OS updates up to Android 16, along with security patches for over two more years. With a deal this amazing, now's the perfect time to act and save big on this capable phone!
