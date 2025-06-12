Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

'Something unexpected': OpenAI delays open-weights model, teases surprise twist

CEO Sam Altman hints at a major development behind the postponed release – and says it'll be worth the wait.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
ChatGPT logo on a cyber-inspired background.
OpenAI's CEO has now teased that something very interesting may be coming that's going to be worth the delay of the company's open-weights model. 

OpenAI has quite a history when it comes to deadlines. There have been delays, changes, and what have you, and now, we're facing another extended timeline. But it may be for good. 

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, announced in a post on X that the company's open-weights model release will be delayed. He says to expect a summer release nonetheless, but not one in June. Curiously, he also mentions their team did "something unexpected" and he hints the wait will be worth it, without revealing other details. 

OpenAI has been teasing its new open-weights model for quite some time now, and initially, it was planned for an early summer release. This new model would have reasoning capabilities similar to OpenAI's o-series, but open to the public. 


Open-weights AI models are usually models where the trained parameters are publicly available. This pretty much means that any individual or company can download these fully-trained AI systems and use them for their own projects. This removes the need for training or building a model by each company. 

Altman isn't specifically saying why the model is being delayed, but something unexpected seems to be stopping the release, and in a good sense. 

Meanwhile, the entire tech industry is in love with AI and the market is getting more and more competitive as we speak. Including the open-weights market. OpenAI has rivals in the face of Mistral, which released its first range of AI reasoning models, and Deepseek, Microsoft, and Google. All these are also deep into the open-weights AI market. 

In the meantime, many are waiting on GPT-5, which is the latest update to ChatGPT. There's no official release date announced for the update, but many analysts believe it should launch in the next couple of months, probably in July. Originally, it was expected in May, but obviously, this didn't happen. And it doesn't look likely to launch in June either (we're almost halfway through the month). 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless