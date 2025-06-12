At up to $101 off, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is still a stellar choice for buyers on a budget
The phone still holds its ground and is a great option if you need a handset with decent specs at a low price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sometimes, you need a phone that just works and won't break the bank. And the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is exactly that type of device.
While it doesn't deliver stunning performance like some of the best phones on the market, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle daily tasks like video streaming and web browsing with ease. Plus, it costs a fraction of the price of high-end smartphones.
Additionally, it has great battery life. Its 5,000 mAh power cell can last you a whole day without top-ups, even with heavy use. And when you add the fact that the 6.7-inch display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution, offers good visuals for the price, and even has a high 120Hz refresh rate, you understand that this phone is actually good value for money.
Speaking of money, its biggest selling point is actually its price. Under normal circumstances, this bad boy will set you back about $300. However, it's often available at hefty discounts, so chances are you won't have to spend that much.
We believe Amazon's current deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is quite tempting, especially if you snag the more heavily discounted variant. Thanks to that $101 price cut, you can grab a brand-new phone for just under $200, which is a bargain price for everything it brings to the table
So, if you think that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) checks all the right boxes for you, don't wait—save now!
Actually, if you're quick, you can get up to $101 off this bad boy on Amazon right now. The model in Midnight Blue is available at a $90 discount, but if you don't mind the color of your phone, you can save $101 if you go for the option in Pale Lilac.
