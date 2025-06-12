Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

At up to $101 off, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is still a stellar choice for buyers on a budget

The phone still holds its ground and is a great option if you need a handset with decent specs at a low price.

A close-up of a Moto G Power 5G (2024).
Sometimes, you need a phone that just works and won't break the bank. And the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is exactly that type of device.

While it doesn't deliver stunning performance like some of the best phones on the market, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle daily tasks like video streaming and web browsing with ease. Plus, it costs a fraction of the price of high-end smartphones.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) in Midnight Blue: Save $90!

Hunting for a budget-friendly phone? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now $90 off on Amazon, bringing its price to just under $210. With reliable performance and impressive battery life, this deal is hard to pass up. Don't miss out!
Moto G Power 5G (2024) in Pale Lilac: Save $101!

If you want to save more, feel free to go for the model in Pale Lilac, which is discounted by $101 and can be yours for just under $200.
Additionally, it has great battery life. Its 5,000 mAh power cell can last you a whole day without top-ups, even with heavy use. And when you add the fact that the 6.7-inch display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution, offers good visuals for the price, and even has a high 120Hz refresh rate, you understand that this phone is actually good value for money.

Speaking of money, its biggest selling point is actually its price. Under normal circumstances, this bad boy will set you back about $300. However, it's often available at hefty discounts, so chances are you won't have to spend that much.

Actually, if you're quick, you can get up to $101 off this bad boy on Amazon right now. The model in Midnight Blue is available at a $90 discount, but if you don't mind the color of your phone, you can save $101 if you go for the option in Pale Lilac.

We believe Amazon's current deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is quite tempting, especially if you snag the more heavily discounted variant. Thanks to that $101 price cut, you can grab a brand-new phone for just under $200, which is a bargain price for everything it brings to the table

So, if you think that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) checks all the right boxes for you, don't wait—save now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
