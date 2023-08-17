Accept the mission impossible and score a huge $230 saving on the high-end 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a top-tier phone for the price of a mid-ranger may sound like a mission impossible, but should you choose to accept it, you will complete it successfully, just like Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). Even better. You won't even need to go out and fight with the bad guys. All you need to do is continue reading, tap the deal button, and purchase the phone.
Now, we agree that the Motorola Edge + 2022 is not a very fashionable device. However, kid you not, this not-so-impressive-at-a-glance phone is a real mobile powerhouse. The phone is powered by the high end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and should be able to do demanding tasks without any hiccups. Furthermore, the storage capacity of this thing is 512GB, which should be enough to store all your photos of you posing in front of the mirror, showing off how cool you really are.
Additionally, the Motorola Edge + 2022 boasts a 6.7-inch display, which has 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate, and battery life of at least a day and a half with regular usage thanks to the 4,800mAh power cell on board.
So, as you can see, the Motorola Edge + 2022 is indeed a wolf in sheep's clothing. And right now, this wolf in disguise can be yours for way less than usual. Get one at a discount before the offer ends.
But let's end the Mission: Impossible references here and go straight to the point. At the moment, Amazon has a truly incredible deal on the high-end 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022, offering this awesome phone at a sweet 31% discount. Such a percentage off the phone's price means you will save $230 through this deal.
Of course, to look as awesome in your selfies as you are in real life, you will need great cameras. Fortunately, the Motorola Edge + 2022 has a triple-camera system with a 50MP main shooter that takes gorgeous photos. The phone also has a 60MP selfie snapper on deck, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps.
