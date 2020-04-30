The $999 Motorola Edge+ 5G comes without earphones
Officially announced last week, the Motorola Edge+ 5G* is an exciting high-end smartphone that's bound to be released on May 14. Priced at $999.99, the device will be exclusively sold by Verizon Wireless (with no word regarding availability on other carriers).
Motorola has also given the Edge+ a very frugal retail box. More precisely, here's what you'll find inside the phone's box: a charger, a USB Type-C cable, guides, and a SIM tool. So there are no earphones offered with this $999.99 handset.
To be fair to Motorola, LG also has a habit of selling high-end phones without earphones - the LG V60 ThinQ 5G ($799.99 at Verizon) being the latest example here.
The absence of earphones is unlikely to be a deal breaker for customers who really like the Motorola Edge+. Still, we think this is something that needs to be known, since we're talking about a pretty expensive phone.
Running Android 10, the Motorola Edge+ sports a 6.7-inch curved display and is powered by Qualcomm's speedy Snapdragon 865 processor. Other notable features include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a generous 5000 mAh battery.
* the phone's official name doesn't actually include "5G" but Motorola is actively marketing its full compatibility with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network