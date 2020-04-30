The $999 Motorola Edge+ 5G comes without earphones

Verizon Motorola Android 5G

by Florin Troaca
Apr 30, 2020, 10:29 PM
Officially announced last week, the Motorola Edge+ 5G* is an exciting high-end smartphone that's bound to be released on May 14. Priced at $999.99, the device will be exclusively sold by Verizon Wireless (with no word regarding availability on other carriers). 

The Edge+ will face tough competition from other top-notch 5G handsets with similar (or even better) specs, but Motorola has given it enough charm and capabilities to pique the interest of customers.

Motorola has also given the Edge+ a very frugal retail box. More precisely, here's what you'll find inside the phone's box: a charger, a USB Type-C cable, guides, and a SIM tool. So there are no earphones offered with this $999.99 handset.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G phones all come with earphones in the box. That's also true for Apple's iPhone 11 series. The OnePlus 5G UW (recently launched by Verizon for $799.99) has its own earphones, too. Usually, most high-end smartphones are shipped with some sort of earphones or earbuds.

To be fair to Motorola, LG also has a habit of selling high-end phones without earphones - the LG V60 ThinQ 5G ($799.99 at Verizon) being the latest example here. 

The absence of earphones is unlikely to be a deal breaker for customers who really like the Motorola Edge+. Still, we think this is something that needs to be known, since we're talking about a pretty expensive phone.


Running Android 10, the Motorola Edge+ sports a 6.7-inch curved display and is powered by Qualcomm's speedy Snapdragon 865 processor. Other notable features include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a generous 5000 mAh battery.

* the phone's official name doesn't actually include "5G" but Motorola is actively marketing its full compatibility with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network

