Motorola Edge+ will tackle shaky videos with advanced video stabilization wizardry

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 29, 2020, 8:01 AM
Mobile photography fans and video content creators will soon have yet another weapon in their arsenal. Imint Image Intelligence, a specialist in video enhancement software, has joined forces with Motorola to bring Vidhance solutions to the Motorola Edge+ flagship phone. The Vidhance suit combines clever software algorithms with optical image stabilization (OIS) to help users reduce unwanted camera movements during video recording. Imint claims that the Vidhance software offers the most advanced video stabilization in the industry.

"Imint and Motorola are setting the bar for video performance in smartphones higher than it's ever been," said Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO, Imint. "Our best-in-class Vidhance solutions, combined with the Motorola Edge+ smartphone platform, empowers consumers to create video content previously reserved for professionals and high-end video cameras."

Four Imint’s solutions will make their way to the Motorola Edge+ phone: Vidhance Video Stabilization with Active OIS support; Vidhance Horizon Correction; Vidhance Dynamic Blur Reduction; and Vidhance Field of View Correction. The first technology uses software algorithms to anticipate camera movement and corrects it in real-time. Horizon Correction levels the horizon automatically, while Dynamic Blur Reduction decreases the motion blur by fine-tuning different parameters. Field of View Correction will remove zooming artifacts if you focus on different objects during the recording.


Motorola Edge+ features the same 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra but combines pixels at a 4 to 1 ratio resulting in 27MP images by default. The 16MP ultrawide camera is also in charge of macro shots, and there is a third, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom capabilities. This formidable setup, combined with Imint's Vidhance software, might give the Edge+ a competitive advantage over its rivals, especially in video recording. Still, we have to get our hands on the device and run some tests to find out for sure.

