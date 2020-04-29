Motorola Edge+ will tackle shaky videos with advanced video stabilization wizardry



"Imint and Motorola are setting the bar for video performance in smartphones higher than it's ever been,"

"Our best-in-class Vidhance solutions, combined with the Motorola Edge+ smartphone platform, empowers consumers to create video content previously reserved for professionals and high-end video cameras."





The Motorola Edge+ features the same 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra but combines pixels at a 4 to 1 ratio resulting in 27MP images by default. The 16MP ultrawide camera is also in charge of macro shots, and there is a third, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom capabilities. This formidable setup, combined with Imint's Vidhance software, might give the Edge+ a competitive advantage over its rivals, especially in video recording. Still, we have to get our hands on the device and run some tests to find out for sure.