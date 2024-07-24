Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Image credits: YTECHB
Motorola has been preparing for an important launch, which it teases since the beginning of the week. The company’s next product is supposed to be the “world’s slimmest military grade phone.” If that’s true or not, we’ll find out on July 24, as Motorola has just confirmed the reveal of phone is scheduled for tomorrow.
Although Motorola hasn’t yet confirmed the name of the phone, it’s likely that we’re going to see the recently leaked Edge 50 Neo, a mid-range smartphone equipped with a MediaTek chipset.
The only thing Motorola revealed about the upcoming phone is that it’s MIL-810 certified, so it will be protected against extreme heat, cold, and humidity, as well as accidental drops.
Based on the recent leak, Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a standard mid-range device that sports a 6.5-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
On the inside, the phone is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Edge 50 Neo is expected to be available in multiple variants, so the 8/256GB model might be the cheapest one.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo teaser | Image credits: FoneArena
As far as the camera goes, the Edge 50 Neo reportedly features a triple camera setup that includes 50-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. There should also be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
The Edge 50 Neo will be powered by a rather disappointing 4,310 mAh battery, but that’s probably because the phone is said to be just 8.1mm thick. There’s no word on price yet, but we know Motorola’s Edge 50 Neo will be available in at least four different colors: Nautical Blue Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana.
Motorola India has already confirmed the Edge 50 Neo will be available for purchase via Flipkart, but customers will most likely be able to get it from its online store too.
