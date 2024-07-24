Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24

Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Image credits: YTECHB

Motorola Edge 50 Neo teaser | Image credits: FoneArena

As far as the camera goes, the Edge 50 Neo reportedly features a triple camera setup that includes 50-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. There should also be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.The Edge 50 Neo will be powered by a rather disappointing 4,310 mAh battery, but that’s probably because the phone is said to be just 8.1mm thick. There’s no word on price yet, but we know Motorola’s Edge 50 Neo will be available in at least four different colors: Nautical Blue Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana.Motorola India has already confirmed the Edge 50 Neo will be available for purchase via Flipkart, but customers will most likely be able to get it from its online store too.