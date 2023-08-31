Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo gets new render leaks. But are these the final color options and specs?
Motorola makes some of the best phones on the market. And while it’s flagship phones are certainly a solid option, you can also always count on a phone that goes “Hello Moto!” for a midrange or even budget phone.
Moto’s latest flagship phone was the Motorola Edge 40, which had a fluid screen and a premium feel that we appreciated quite a lot. There is also the Edge 40 Pro counterpart, which also managed to impress us, despite it having a few shortcomings for a high-end flagship.
As you can see, we’ve now moved on from the age of static images for renders to full-blown 3D visualizations on video. Isn’t the future just neat?
Recently, we also had specs leaked for the Edge 40 Neo, so since we’re on the topic, here’s a quick refresher:
Now, again: take these with a grain of salt, because it is not an official leak. And, truth be told, this set of specs is quite the departure from the philosophy that we can observe when we compare the Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Neo, for example.
But, as we all know, we need a third member of the Edge 40 family in order to round things out. And recently, rumors have been stirring related to the Motorola Edge 40 Neo — a more midrange-oriented version of the line. And MySmartPrice have just showcased some new leaked renders for the phone.
From the leak — which, by the way, doesn’t necessarily need to come true, as this one doesn’t come from any official source — we can see the color options being displayed. And, with this being 2023, of course they have fancy names:
- Black Beauty, which sounds a bit too iffy to me
- Caneel Bay, which is the mint-inspired flavor color
- Soothing Sea, which — in all honesty — I’d pick in a heartbeat
- A 6,55” FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate
- Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- With 12GB of RAM
- Offering 256GB of storage
- Dual camera array on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and another 13MP one
- 32MP selfie snapper
- Running on Android 13 out of the box
- Rated at IP68
The Motorola Edge 40 Neo’s price is rumored to be €399, which would equal about $434 when directly converted. The release date is suspected to be September 15, but we’ll have to wait out another two weeks in order to find out if that will be the case.
