Amazon UK lowers the Motorola Edge 40's price by £231, making it dirt cheap and a real bargain for money

Packing a stylish design, the Motorola Edge 40 looks more like an expensive flagship phone that costs an arm and a leg to get instead of a budget-friendly device. Furthermore, it sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it good mid-range performance and the necessary firepower to handle daily stuff such as web browsing and streaming videos without any issues.Moreover, the phone sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP shooter for selfies, both of which take lovely pictures and can record videos at 4K at 30fps. Additionally, the 4400mAh battery on deck has enough juice to get you through even a more intense day without any top-ups. On top of that, the phone comes with 68W fast wired charging, capable of recharging the battery in around 45 minutes when using a 68W charger.The Motorola Edge 40 is indeed a bargain for money. The phone looks awesome, has good performance, takes good-looking photos, packs good battery life with fast charging, and is now even more irresistible with that sweet discount on Amazon UK. This is why we suggest you pull the trigger on this amazing deal and treat yourself to a brand-new Motorola Edge 40 at a heavily discounted price right now!