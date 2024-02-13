Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK

Motorola Deals
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazo
A few weeks ago, we shared with you that Amazon UK is selling the 128GB model of the sleek-looking Motorola Edge 40 at a nice 44% discount. Well, fellow UK-based deal hunter, that sweet deal we told you about back then is still up for grabs. Yep, that's right! You can still snag the awesome Motorola Edge 40 for a whopping £231 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal today! Also, be sure to act fast, since this offer has been available for quite a while, which means it may end very soon.

Motorola Edge 40: Save £231 on Amazon UK!

Grab the Motorola Edge 40 for £231 off its price on Amazon UK through this sweet deal. The phone has good performance, takes gorgeous photos, and has nice battery life. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price!
£231 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


The Motorola Edge 40 is just beautiful! There are no two thoughts about it. In addition to its sleek look, the phone has a solid mid-range performance, and it can handle daily stuff such as web browsing and streaming videos like a champ courtesy of its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board.

Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 40 takes decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter, both also capable of recording videos at up to 4K at 30fps. Moreover, there is a 4400mAh battery on board, which gives the phone enough juice to last you even a more intense day without any top-ups. Additionally, this bad boy supports fast 68W wired charging, which can fill its tank in approximately 45 minutes when using a 68W charger.

Overall, the Motorola Edge 40 is a real value for money, especially now that can be yours for way, way less than usual. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag your Motorola Edge 40 at a heavily reduced price now!

