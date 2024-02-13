Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK

Motorola Edge 40: Save £231 on Amazon UK! Grab the Motorola Edge 40 for £231 off its price on Amazon UK through this sweet deal. The phone has good performance, takes gorgeous photos, and has nice battery life. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price! £231 off (44%) Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge 40 is just beautiful! There are no two thoughts about it. In addition to its sleek look, the phone has a solid mid-range performance, and it can handle daily stuff such as web browsing and streaming videos like a champ courtesy of its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board.Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 40 takes decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter, both also capable of recording videos at up to 4K at 30fps. Moreover, there is a 4400mAh battery on board, which gives the phone enough juice to last you even a more intense day without any top-ups. Additionally, this bad boy supports fast 68W wired charging, which can fill its tank in approximately 45 minutes when using a 68W charger.