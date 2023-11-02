The fancy-looking Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger is currently a whopping £200 off its price on Amazon UK

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The fancy-looking Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger is currently a whopping £200 off its price on Amazon
We have amazing news for you, fellow deal hunter looking for a new, awesome phone! At the moment, Amazon UK is selling the 128GB version of the sleek Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger with an incredible 38% discount. And when we convert the discount percentage into cash, it appears that you can now get this phone for a whopping £200 off its price on Amazon UK.

Motorola Edge 40: Save £200!

Get the Motorola Edge 40 from Amazon UK and save £200 The phone has good performance, takes beautiful photos, and has great battery life.
£200 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


The Motorola Edge 40 has a stylish design that catches the eye the moment you turn your gaze on it. It has a premium and expensive look, resembling a phone that costs £1000 or more, despite being much more affordable.

But the Motorola Edge 40 is not just a pretty face. In addition to its gorgeous design, the phone has a decent amount of horsepower under the hood. It rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and can deal with daily tasks like browsing the web without any unnecessary drama.

Looks - check, performance - check, now it’s time for the cameras. Here you will find a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. Both cameras take good-looking photos and can record videos in 4K at 30fps. So, you should look beautiful in your pictures and in your clips.

Of course, a nice phone should also have good battery life, and the Motorola Edge 40 is actually a champ in this department. It sports a 4400mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you an intense day without any top-ups. Furthermore, there is 68W wired charging on board, which takes around 45 minutes to fully charge the battery when a 68W charger is used.

The Motorola Edge 40 is a super-duper mid-range smartphone. On top of that, it’s now £200 off its price, which means it’s currently a double super-duper mid-range smartphone. So, if you want to get a new awesome phone and score massive savings at the same time, you should definitely tap the deal button located at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new Motorola Edge 40 at a discounted price right now.
