The sleek Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger is a whopping £230 off on Amazon UK; score massive savings now

You are on the hunt for an awesome deal on a more awesome smartphone? Well, today is your lucky day if you are located in the UK, that is.

Currently, Amazon UK has the 128GB version of the sleek Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger on sale with a bonkers 43% discount, allowing you to snatch this amazing phone for £230 off its price if you are quick enough and capitalise on this deal today!

The Motorola Edge 40 is a sleek-looking phone giving the impression that it is in the £1000 price range, despite sporting a way, way more budget-friendly price tag. In addition to its good looks, the phone comes with a good amount of firepower. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, and can handle daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming without even breaking a sweat.

On the camera front, you'll find a 50 MP main snapper and a 32 MP selfie shooter. Both cameras take lovely photos and can capture videos in 4K at 30fps.

As for battery life, the Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 4400mAh battery, which should be able to get you through an intense day without any pit stops for refueling. Moreover, the phone supports 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in about 45 minutes as long as you use a 68W charger.

Overall, the Motorola Edge 40 is a pretty capable phone. It delivers good performance and battery life and packs decent cameras. And when you add Amazon UK's incredible 43% discount, the Motorola Edge 40 becomes an irresistible temptation that your bank account can't resist. So, make your bank account happy and fancy yourself a new Motorola Edge 40 for peanuts now before it's too late and that sweet discount expires.
