Grossly overlooked Black Friday deal slashes nearly $500 off gorgeous Motorola Edge 30 Fusion





But what if your heart desires a flashy unlocked phone coated in But what if your heart desires a flashy unlocked phone coated in T-Mobile 's signature color that also happens to rock a decidedly unconventional vegan leather finish while offering plenty of internal storage space for (almost) all digital hoarders and a reasonable level of processing power at a sub-$400 price point?

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $485 off (61%) $314 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola





That's definitely a tall (and very specific) order that can only be fulfilled by the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion . Even more specifically, the Edge 30 Fusion in a Viva Magenta bundle that also includes a nice pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.





Somehow, this 2-in-1 package has managed to escape our otherwise pretty much faultless Black Friday radar at a measly $314.99 after an incredible $485 markdown. That's right, the magenta-colored Edge 30 Fusion (that doesn't necessarily have to be used on T-Mobile , mind you) was originally priced at a whopping $799.99 alongside some sweet high-end true wireless buds, and now you only need to pay 315 bucks for the two amazing products with no strings attached.





It essentially goes without saying that this absolutely mind-blowing Black Friday 2023 promotion, which has been discreetly kicked off at some point in the last few days, is not set to stay alive much longer at the time of this writing.





It's also abundantly clear that you're looking at paying less than ever for a 6.55-inch Android handset with very pronounced and attractive screen curves, an undeniably high-quality 144Hz P-OLED panel, an admittedly old but still highly respectable Snapdragon 888+ SoC, an impressive 12GB RAM count, 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and a fairly generous 4,400mAh battery with insanely fast 66W charging capabilities.





As As budget 5G phones go this (extended) holiday shopping season, you probably can't do any better than the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle, at least from a bang-for-your-buck standpoint.