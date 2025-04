Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store

Trade-in Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 at Motorola! $249 99 $549 99 $300 off (55%) Motorola is selling its mid-range Edge (2024) at a generous $200 discount, bringing the price to $349.99. In addition, you could save an extra $100 by trading in your old phone. The smartphone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and it’s a true bargain at its current price. Don’t miss out! Buy at Motorola

If you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone with Motorola. The manufacturer claims it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones, so chances are high that you'll be able to save at least an additional $100 when trading in.We encourage you not to hesitate, as our friend here is one of the best mid-range phones on the market and delivers incredible value at its current price.Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance, handling multitasking and gaming with ease. In fact, we were able to play a demanding game like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any hiccups during our dedicated review. So, it’s definitely no slouch.It also delivers a pleasant viewing experience, featuring a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits of brightness. Additionally, its high 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-responsive scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience, making everything feel fluid and snappy.Since cameras are also important, we should note that while it doesn't rank among the best camera phones out there, this puppy boasts a 50MP main snapper which takes good-looking pictures for the price. There's no telephoto lens on board, though, so zooming in can lead to a noticeable dip in sharpness and detail.Nonetheless, at under $350, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute steal and a top choice for people who want a capable phone at a budget price. So, don't waste time and save now!