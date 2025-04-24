Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
The 512GB Edge+ (2023) may be a great deal at 50% off, bringing it under $400 at the official Motorola store. However, if you're after a newer phone with solid mid-range specs at an unbeatable price, the Motorola Edge (2024) is the one you should get.
Motorola is currently selling it at a 36% discount, bringing the price down to under $350—a fantastic deal considering the phone usually sells for about $550. That means you're saving $200, making this offer hard to pass up.
If you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone with Motorola. The manufacturer claims it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones, so chances are high that you'll be able to save at least an additional $100 when trading in.
We encourage you not to hesitate, as our friend here is one of the best mid-range phones on the market and delivers incredible value at its current price.
It also delivers a pleasant viewing experience, featuring a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits of brightness. Additionally, its high 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-responsive scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience, making everything feel fluid and snappy.
Since cameras are also important, we should note that while it doesn't rank among the best camera phones out there, this puppy boasts a 50MP main snapper which takes good-looking pictures for the price. There's no telephoto lens on board, though, so zooming in can lead to a noticeable dip in sharpness and detail.
Nonetheless, at under $350, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute steal and a top choice for people who want a capable phone at a budget price. So, don't waste time and save now!
