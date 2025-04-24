Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Motorola Edge (2024).
The 512GB Edge+ (2023) may be a great deal at 50% off, bringing it under $400 at the official Motorola store. However, if you're after a newer phone with solid mid-range specs at an unbeatable price, the Motorola Edge (2024) is the one you should get.

Motorola is currently selling it at a 36% discount, bringing the price down to under $350—a fantastic deal considering the phone usually sells for about $550. That means you're saving $200, making this offer hard to pass up.

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 at Motorola!

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
Motorola is selling its mid-range Edge (2024) at a generous $200 discount, bringing the price to $349.99. In addition, you could save an extra $100 by trading in your old phone. The smartphone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and it’s a true bargain at its current price. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Motorola
 

If you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone with Motorola. The manufacturer claims it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones, so chances are high that you'll be able to save at least an additional $100 when trading in.

We encourage you not to hesitate, as our friend here is one of the best mid-range phones on the market and delivers incredible value at its current price.

Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance, handling multitasking and gaming with ease. In fact, we were able to play a demanding game like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any hiccups during our dedicated review. So, it’s definitely no slouch.

It also delivers a pleasant viewing experience, featuring a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits of brightness. Additionally, its high 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-responsive scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience, making everything feel fluid and snappy.

Since cameras are also important, we should note that while it doesn't rank among the best camera phones out there, this puppy boasts a 50MP main snapper which takes good-looking pictures for the price. There's no telephoto lens on board, though, so zooming in can lead to a noticeable dip in sharpness and detail.

Nonetheless, at under $350, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute steal and a top choice for people who want a capable phone at a budget price. So, don't waste time and save now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
Apple’s Trump tariffs reprieve prompts tough questions from one U.S. Senator
Apple’s Trump tariffs reprieve prompts tough questions from one U.S. Senator
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless