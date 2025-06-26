Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
The Edge (2024) outshines even its successor with this generous Motorola deal

The phone can be yours for up to $300 off, which is an unmissable opportunity to get one. Save while you can!

A person holding an Edge (2024).
As we recently shared, Motorola Edge (2025) has already received its first discount, making it a tempting proposition. However, if you want to save more, going for its predecessor may be the better financial decision for you.

Right now, Motorola is selling the Edge (2024) for $200 off, bringing the price down to $349.99. You can also trade in an eligible device to save even more, with Motorola offering a $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Granted, this isn't a new deal. However, this doesn't mean the phone is not an absolute bargain at its current price.

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
Motorola has slashed $200 off the price of its mid-range Edge (2024), bringing it down to just $349.99. Want to save even more? Trade in your old phone and get an extra $100 discount. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers snappy performance—making it a steal at this price. Don’t wait too long—save now!
Buy at Motorola


Rocking a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. You'll also be able to play demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any stutters, which is impressive for a phone that could be yours for just $249.99.

You'll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience when streaming YouTube videos, thanks to its beautiful 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Additionally, the display features a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, letting you see clearly even on the sunniest summer days.

Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera takes pretty decent photos for—again—a phone that could set you back only $250. That said, it lacks a telephoto lens, so zooming in can lead to loss of sharpness and detail.

Nevertheless, the Motorola Edge (2024) is worth every penny, and we encourage you to get one if you want a speedy phone without overspending. So, if it fits the bill for you—don't miss out!

