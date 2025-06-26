The Edge (2024) outshines even its successor with this generous Motorola deal
The phone can be yours for up to $300 off, which is an unmissable opportunity to get one. Save while you can!
As we recently shared, Motorola Edge (2025) has already received its first discount, making it a tempting proposition. However, if you want to save more, going for its predecessor may be the better financial decision for you.
Right now, Motorola is selling the Edge (2024) for $200 off, bringing the price down to $349.99. You can also trade in an eligible device to save even more, with Motorola offering a $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Granted, this isn't a new deal. However, this doesn't mean the phone is not an absolute bargain at its current price.
Rocking a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle most tasks without even breaking a sweat. You'll also be able to play demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any stutters, which is impressive for a phone that could be yours for just $249.99.
You'll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience when streaming YouTube videos, thanks to its beautiful 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Additionally, the display features a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, letting you see clearly even on the sunniest summer days.
Nevertheless, the Motorola Edge (2024) is worth every penny, and we encourage you to get one if you want a speedy phone without overspending. So, if it fits the bill for you—don't miss out!
