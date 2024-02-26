A sweet $150 discount makes the sleek Motorola Edge 2023 a true gem you'll want to carry around in your pocket

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! Get the Motorola Edge 2023 for $150 off its price on Amazon while you still can. The phone has nice performance, a beautiful display, good battery life, and fast 68W wired charging. It's a bargain! $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



While a $150 price cut is a lot lower than the one we saw a few weeks ago when the phone was discounted by $250, it's still not a bad markdown. Furthermore, you definitely want to act fast and take advantage of this deal now while you can, as the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot to offer, especially given how much more affordable it is at the moment.



Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers solid mid-range performance. It can deal with daily stuff like web browsing without any issues, as well as run demanding titles such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact.



Additionally, the phone packs a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. Furthermore, it has support for HDR10+, letting you have an even more amazing watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.



The Motorola Edge (2023) also takes good-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter. In addition to that, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 30 fps, and its 4400 mAh battery on board provides it with enough power to last you a whole day without top-ups. Oh, and the phone also comes with 68W fast-wired charging and sports a charger inside the box.



Impressive phone, right? With its good performance, nice display, and cameras, as well as a more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Edge (2023) is a true bargain. Therefore, we encourage you to grab one now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon.