The nice Motorola Edge 2023 mid-ranger is sweetly discounted on Amazon; snag it at a budget-friendly price now

We have good news! The awesome Motorola Edge (2023) is still on sale on Amazon, albeit at a lower discount. Currently, the retailer has discounted this beautiful phone by 19%, allowing you to save $115 on this stylish handset if you pull the trigger on this deal. However, we suggest you act fast on this one, since you never know when Amazon will decide to return this nice smartphone to its usual price.

The phone has nice performance, a beautiful display, good battery life, and fast 68W wired charging.
Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers solid mid-range performance and can handle heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact like a real champ.

Moreover, it comes equipped with a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. Additionally, the display has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ support, giving you an incredible watching experience when streaming movies and TV series in HDR10+.

On the camera front, you'll find a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter. Both take good-looking pictures and can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

As for battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 4400 mAh power cell, which should be able to get you through the day without recharging. In addition to that, the phone has 68W fast-wired charging and even arrives with a charger inside the box.

With good performance, nice camera capabilities, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Edge (2023) has a lot to offer and is now an awesome bargain for money. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) at a discounted price on Amazon today!

