A phenomenal $350 discount makes the Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger a real steal on Amazon

Motorola Edge 2022: Save $350! Snag a Motorola Edge 2022 from Amazon and save $350. The phone has awesome performance, takes beautiful photos, and is definitely a steal at that price. $350 off (58%) Buy at Amazon

With a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 runs smoothly without any hiccups. You can even play games on it. Furthermore, it's probably among the most powerful phones in the budget segment — at its current price tag.Moreover, the Motorola Edge 2022 also takes nice-looking photos, so the pictures of your car will look pretty awesome as long as you take them with the phone's main camera, which is a 50MP shooter. The selfie snapper is 32MP and also takes good-looking photos.You will also find a 6.6-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate on the Motorola Edge 2022. The higher refresh rate makes the phone feel snappier. Furthermore, the display has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which is impressive, and you should be able to use your Edge 2022 even on the sunniest summer day without any problem seeing what's on your phone's screen.We should also mention that the Motorola Edge 2022 also has pretty good battery life. It sports a big 5,000mAh battery, which will let you watch videos for 12 hours non-stop or browse the web for nearly 16 hours straight before the need to top up. In addition to that, the phone supports 30W fast wired charging.The Motorola Edge 2022 is indeed a nice smartphone and is a real bargain at the moment with Amazon's whopping $350 discount. So get your discounted Motorola Edge 2022 now while the offer lasts.