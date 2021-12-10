Notification Center

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!
Motorola’s best mid-ranger is currently on sale once again, and you can get it for $200 less than its original price at Best Buy. The Motorola Edge (2021) is a US-specific model and boasts a similar design to the Motorola Edge 20 series the company released this year.

Catch this great deal on the Motorola Edge (2021) here!

Motorola Edge 256GB (Unlocked) 2021 - Nebula Blue

$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy


Of course, being a more affordable option than the Edge 20, the Motorola Edge (2021) has a few differentiating factors in comparison. One of them is the slightly thicker chin at the bottom of the screen. The display itself is slightly—6.8 inches with an LCD FHD+ panel capable of a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge (2021) is equipped with an array of three cameras on its back, however, in reality, there are just two. There is one main camera with 108MP and an aperture of f/1.9 and an 8MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture. The third is just the usual 2MP depth sensor, which makes those portrait-style shots possible.


The selfie camera on the front of the phone has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera with an f/2.25 aperture and Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one to produce an 8MP photo with better quality.

Powering the Motorola Edge (2021) is the Snapdragon 778G processor, which has support for the faster mmWave 5G connectivity. The phone also comes with 128/256GB of internal storage and 6/8GB of RAM. Out of the box, it comes with Android 11, however, it is set to receive two major software updates and have two years of guaranteed security updates.

As with many other Motorola models, the Edge (2021) has an amazing battery life, boasting two days of endurance with its 5,000mAh and regular usage. It also comes with support for 30W fast wired charging.

All in all the Motorola Edge (2021) is a pretty good phone for its price range, especially with the current 200$ price cut that’s live.

Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless