The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!

The Motorola Edge (2021) is equipped with an array of three cameras on its back, however, in reality, there are just two. There is one main camera with 108MP and an aperture of f/1.9 and an 8MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture. The third is just the usual 2MP depth sensor, which makes those portrait-style shots possible.
The selfie camera on the front of the phone has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera with an f/2.25 aperture and Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one to produce an 8MP photo with better quality.
As with many other Motorola models, the Edge (2021) has an amazing battery life, boasting two days of endurance with its 5,000mAh and regular usage. It also comes with support for 30W fast wired charging.
All in all the Motorola Edge (2021) is a pretty good phone for its price range, especially with the current 200$ price cut that’s live.