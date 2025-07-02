Google announces changes to Photos app and iOS users will see them first

The Google Photos app is getting updated with three big changes. The first is support for a dynamic light mode. Instead of always viewing photos with a black background, Google Photos will use the light mode or dark mode background that you have set for your device's system theme. So if you have your phone set on light mode, your photos will be shown to you in the Photos app with a light background. Those of you enjoying the current black background can make sure your devices will show the black background by having your device set for dark mode.





Did you ever want to find the date, time, and location where and when a particular photo was shot? Currently, getting this information requires you to swipe up from the bottom of the picture. You'll see the day, date, and location where the photo was taken. You'll also see which phone the image was snapped on, the camera settings, and the amount of storage used to store it on-device.









The update, date, time, and the location where you took the picture on your display will be shown above the photo. This will make it a lot easier for you to access this information. And lastly, the three dot-menu in the right corner is getting some new features such as:

About

Google Lens

Create (let’s you create a collage, Cinematic photo, or Highlight video)

Cast

Save As (for Live or Motion photos)

Download or delete from the device



There will also be a new contextual three-dot menu available on select images making it easier to manage burst shots and stack shots. You'll be able to change the first, top photo from the stack, remove images from the stack, unstack, or take batch actions by using multi-select.

Are you happy to see these changes to the Google Photos app? Yes. It's about time some of these changes were made. I could have lived with the Google Photos app as is. To be hinest with you, I probably wouldn't have noticed. It's just more busy work as these changes aren't needed. Yes. It's about time some of these changes were made. 100% I could have lived with the Google Photos app as is. 0% To be hinest with you, I probably wouldn't have noticed. 0% It's just more busy work as these changes aren't needed. 0%

Interactive badges will appear in Photo view giving you the ability to:

Change the photo’s category

Play or pause a Live or Motion photo

Save a shared photo to your library

Back up the photo or manage storage options

All previous functionality remains the same. The "Add to" button will help you arrange photos into albums. move them into your Locked Folder, or have selected photos archived. Another big Google Photos update is coming soon to the app's Editor.



The revised Google Photos is rolling out now but for iOS only. The updated Google Photos for Android will be released soon.

