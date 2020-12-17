New Motorola phones could be right around the corner



It was earlier reported that the Motorola Capri carries the model number XT-2127 and the latest filings indicate we are looking at two variants, Motorola XT2127-1 and XT2127-2. The documents also reveal that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.



And lastly, to no one's surprise, it has also been confirmed that the Motorola Capri would be a 4G-only smartphone.





If the alleged specs sound lackluster, keep in mind that this is an entry-level phone. Per previously available information , the handset will be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip which will be mated with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.



The phone is expected to sport an HD+ LCD panel with a notch to house an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset is rumored to come with a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro module.



The Motorola Capri will likely run Android 11, and NFC and two SIM cards will probably be supported.



The second device, the Capri Plus, which is apparently also lovingly known as Caprip, is tipped to come with slightly better specs. Although the phone is expected to have the same screen as Capri, it will likely support a refresh rate of 90Hz. The front camera will offer a resolution of 13MP.



The rear camera setup is also rumored to be a bit better, and we can look forward to a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide unit, a 2MP depth module, and a 2MP macro camera.



Capri Plus will seemingly come in two variants: 4GB of RAM and 46GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone might also feature a faster chipset, but nothing can be said with certainty at the moment.





Other details, such as pricing and availability, are also up in the air, but we will likely hear more about these phones soon.



