Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker

What are the features of the Moto Watch 70?

Alerts for incoming calls, without the ability to respond – there is no built-in mic

The ability to act as a remote shutter button

Controls the Music player

Timely notifications and alarms, thanks to the Bluetooth 5 connection

Unspecified, mysterious OS

Dynamic health monitoring, including sleep, tracking

Heart Rate and SpO2 sensors

Step Count

23 Sport modes for fitness tracking

14 hours of active fitness tracking or up to 10 days of normal use

Can be recharged via its magnetic charging cradle for one hour

IP67 resistance, allowing users to shower or go hiking with it

