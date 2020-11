Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way

Exactly what you'd expect from a budget Motorola

Speaking of the cameras, the rear of the smartphone includes a squircle-shaped bump. Sitting inside is an LED flash and three sensors that presumably act as main, depth, and macro cameras. Steve Hemmerstoffer has returned from his latest trip to the future with renders of an upcoming Motorola smartphone, which he believes to be the Moto G10 Play, that uses the model number XT-2117.Design-wise, the device sports a 6.5-inch flat display coupled with slim bezels, a slightly thicker forehead, and a big chin. None of this is surprising considering the budget price point.The notch technology used on the previous-gen Moto G9 Play has been replaced with a more modern punch-hole implementation that’s home to the selfie camera. Unfortunately, its specs haven’t leaked.Speaking of the cameras, the rear of the smartphone includes a squircle-shaped bump. Sitting inside is an LED flash and three sensors that presumably act as main, depth, and macro cameras.









Other noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a large 4,850mAh battery. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

Motorola Moto G10 Play announcement date

Steve Hemmerstoffer believes the Moto G10 Play, or whatever Motorola chooses to call it, will be officially unveiled in the next few weeks





The Moto G8 Play arrived in October 2019 and the Moto G9 Play was unveiled in August 2020. Motorola is now shortening its upgrade cycle even more and by preparing to unveil a tenth-gen model in the near future.