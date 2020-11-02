iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Motorola Android

Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 02, 2020, 8:14 AM
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
The Moto G8 Play arrived in October 2019 and the Moto G9 Play was unveiled in August 2020. Motorola is now shortening its upgrade cycle even more and by preparing to unveil a tenth-gen model in the near future.

Exactly what you'd expect from a budget Motorola


Steve Hemmerstoffer has returned from his latest trip to the future with renders of an upcoming Motorola smartphone, which he believes to be the Moto G10 Play, that uses the model number XT-2117.

Design-wise, the device sports a 6.5-inch flat display coupled with slim bezels, a slightly thicker forehead, and a big chin. None of this is surprising considering the budget price point.

The notch technology used on the previous-gen Moto G9 Play has been replaced with a more modern punch-hole implementation that’s home to the selfie camera. Unfortunately, its specs haven’t leaked.

Speaking of the cameras, the rear of the smartphone includes a squircle-shaped bump. Sitting inside is an LED flash and three sensors that presumably act as main, depth, and macro cameras. 



Other noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a large 4,850mAh battery. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack too. 

Motorola Moto G10 Play announcement date


Steve Hemmerstoffer believes the Moto G10 Play, or whatever Motorola chooses to call it, will be officially unveiled in the next few weeks

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless