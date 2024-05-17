Motorola readying a Moto G84 5G sequel, key specs leaked
Motorola plans to launch another affordable smartphone in Europe, the Moto G85. The sequel to last year’s Moto G84 5G comes with a few improvements over the current model, although the phone might end up being a lot more powerful than the latest leak suggests.
Recently spotted on Geekbench (MySmartPrice), the Moto G85 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset that hasn’t been announced yet. According to the benchmark, the chipset features an octa-core processor with codename Malmo, which accommodates two performance cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz.
Despite that, it’s safe to assume that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 will offer some improvement over the current chipsets. The new processor is paired with 8GB RAM, but that’s likely to be just one of the variants based on the amount of memory.
On top of that, the chipset includes an Adreno 619 GPU (graphics processing unit). Rumor has it that this might be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 processor, but since it wasn’t launched yet, it’s hard to compare it with any of the previous chipsets when it comes to performance.
The Moto G85 was previously spotted on a European retailer’s website and the listing revealed that phone has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, so Motorola will launch at least two different models. More importantly, the improved version was listed in Europe for €300, so the 8GB variant will cost a lot less (hopefully).
