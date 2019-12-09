Here's how you can get the Moto G7 Power and LG Stylo 5 at big discounts with sweet gifts included

The Moto G7 Power
and LG Stylo 5
are already two of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy on a tight budget nowadays, but after meeting a couple of simple requirements, their reasonable prices will drop even further ahead of Christmas, with a pair of sweet freebies also included as extra deal sweeteners.
What you need to do is sign up for Visible service with an eligible port-in and activate one of the two aforementioned Android handsets at a special price. Namely, you'll have to pay just $119 for the pen-wielding Stylo 5 or $129 for the big-battery G7 Power. That means you'll be saving a cool 120 bucks right off the bat, as the phones normally go for $240 and $250 respectively, with a complimentary ZTE Zpad 8 and $100 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account added on top of the actual discounts.
You'll receive the free tablet as soon as you redeem the thing using a promo code that should be emailed to you within 24 hours of your handset activation, while the $100 Mastercard requires payment of your first two months of service to be issued via email. In case you're wondering, the Zpad 8 is obviously no powerhouse, but it does come with Android 9.0 out the box on the software side of things, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage space, HD screen resolution, and dual speakers, which ain't that bad... for a gratis tablet.
Meanwhile, Visible might not be the nation's top wireless industry brand, but the company is owned by Verizon
, thus offering access to the nation's largest 4G LTE network. Said access is incredibly affordable too, starting at $40 a month for a single line of unlimited everything, including high-speed data, with the first monthly charge reduced to only $25 if you open a new account today.
The Moto G7 Power
and LG Stylo 5 probably need no introduction, with the former packing an insane 5,000mAh battery
and respectable Snapdragon 632 processor, while the latter downgrades those specs to 3,500mAh cell capacity and Snapdragon 450 power, offsetting its flaws however with a rare built-in stylus and decent Full HD+ display resolution. The Moto E6
, ZTE Blade 10 Prime, and ZTE Blade A7 Prime are also sold at marked-down prices with a free ZTE Zpad 8 and $100 Mastercard included, but at least at first glance, these three deals are slightly less compelling than the other two.
