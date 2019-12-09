Here's how you can get the Moto G7 Power and LG Stylo 5 at big discounts with sweet gifts included





What you need to do is sign up for Visible service with an eligible port-in and activate one of the two aforementioned Android handsets at a special price. Namely, you'll have to pay just $119 for the pen-wielding Stylo 5 or $129 for the big-battery G7 Power. That means you'll be saving a cool 120 bucks right off the bat, as the phones normally go for $240 and $250 respectively, with a complimentary ZTE Zpad 8 and $100 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account added on top of the actual discounts.









You'll receive the free tablet as soon as you redeem the thing using a promo code that should be emailed to you within 24 hours of your handset activation, while the $100 Mastercard requires payment of your first two months of service to be issued via email. In case you're wondering, the Zpad 8 is obviously no powerhouse, but it does come with Android 9.0 out the box on the software side of things, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage space, HD screen resolution, and dual speakers, which ain't that bad... for a gratis tablet.





Meanwhile, Visible might not be the nation's top wireless industry brand, but the company is owned by Verizon , thus offering access to the nation's largest 4G LTE network. Said access is incredibly affordable too, starting at $40 a month for a single line of unlimited everything, including high-speed data, with the first monthly charge reduced to only $25 if you open a new account today.



