Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty





Make no mistake, though, the newly unveiled Moto G Power is infinitely better than last year's G7 Power , delivering major improvements in everything from camera versatility (and presumably performance) to overall system performance, screen sharpness, and memory.













But the arrival of an upgraded battery life champion also means the Moto G7 Power is available at a lower than ever price, at least if you buy it unlocked and refurbished from one specific top-rated eBay vendor by the name of VIPOutlet. This offers a convenient 90-day warranty with fully functional devices in "grade A" condition that "may or may not have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches."





That sounds a little vague, but on the bright side, nothing major should be wrong with these G7 Power units on sale here in a "limited quantity", which are "inspected, tested, and restored to the original manufacturer's operating specifications." In other words, you'll likely be able to (barely) tell the difference between an ultra-affordable handset purchased from VIPOutlet and a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device from a cosmetic standpoint, while functionally speaking, things should look the same.





Technically listed at $130.89, this unlocked Marine Blue Moto G7 Power will further drop to $111.25 in your eBay cart after an additional instant 15 percent discount.





All in all, that's almost 140 bucks lower than the regular price of a brand-new 6.2 -inch phone with a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery on deck, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 632 processor, 3 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, a single 12MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a conventional fingerprint scanner embedded in that iconic Motorola "batwing" logo on the back. Beat that, bargain hunters!



