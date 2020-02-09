Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty
But the arrival of an upgraded battery life champion also means the Moto G7 Power is available at a lower than ever price, at least if you buy it unlocked and refurbished from one specific top-rated eBay vendor by the name of VIPOutlet. This offers a convenient 90-day warranty with fully functional devices in "grade A" condition that "may or may not have minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches."
That sounds a little vague, but on the bright side, nothing major should be wrong with these G7 Power units on sale here in a "limited quantity", which are "inspected, tested, and restored to the original manufacturer's operating specifications." In other words, you'll likely be able to (barely) tell the difference between an ultra-affordable handset purchased from VIPOutlet and a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device from a cosmetic standpoint, while functionally speaking, things should look the same.
Technically listed at $130.89, this unlocked Marine Blue Moto G7 Power will further drop to $111.25 in your eBay cart after an additional instant 15 percent discount.
All in all, that's almost 140 bucks lower than the regular price of a brand-new 6.2-inch phone with a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery on deck, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 632 processor, 3 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, a single 12MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a conventional fingerprint scanner embedded in that iconic Motorola "batwing" logo on the back. Beat that, bargain hunters!
