You can still snag the solid Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for way under $300 if you act fast

Nevertheless, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is still a real bargain, given the fact that it can now be yours for way under $300. So, if Motorola's mediocre update policy is not an issue for you, and you are in the market for a new awesome stylus-powered budget phone, snag your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price today! With a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 delivers good mid-range performance, allowing you to do daily stuff like stream videos or browse your socials without any issues. You'll probably be able to run demanding games like Genshin Impact without stutters as well but at their lowest settings.On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a 50MP main camera and a 16MP snapper for selfies. Both cameras take decent-looking photos when there is plenty of light, but they are nothing to write home about. That said, this is completely normal for a phone in this price range. When it comes to video recording, the main camera can shoot videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps, while the selfie camera can record clips at 1080p resolution at 30fpsIn addition to its good performance and decent camera capabilities, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without recharging. Furthermore, the phone supports 20W wired charging, but, surprise surprise, it comes with only a 10W charging brick inside the box.Another disappointing aspect is that the phone will only receive one major OS update, which will be Android 14 . However, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will benefit from three years of security patches.Nevertheless, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is still a real bargain, given the fact that it can now be yours for way under $300. So, if Motorola's mediocre update policy is not an issue for you, and you are in the market for a new awesome stylus-powered budget phone, snag your Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price today!

We have awesome news for you! The 256GB variant of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, Motorola's stylus-powered phone, is still sweetly discounted on Amazon by 38%, allowing you to snag one for $150 off its price if you take advantage of this deal now! Furthermore, we suggest you act fast on this one, since this nice offer has been available for quite some time now, and you never know when Amazon will decide to return the phone to its usual price. And this is a deal you don't want to miss out on!