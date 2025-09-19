Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) proves it’s still relevant—now shipping with free tablet or $150 discount

You can get the phone with a free Lenovo Tab Plus at the official store or a $150 discount on Amazon. Act fast and save!

A close-up of a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
If you’re in the market for both a new phone and a tablet and don’t want to splurge lots of cash, then this is definitely the deal for you!

Right now, Motorola is allowing you to snag a free Lenovo Tab Plus tablet with the purchase of a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) from the official store. In addition, you can slash up to $50 off the phone’s price with an eligible trade-in. So, you can score up to about $400 in savings if you’re fast enough and pull the trigger on this deal.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save up to $50 + free tablet!

$349 99
$399 99
$50 off (13%)
Act fast and score a free Lenovo Tab Plus with a purchase of a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Trade-in an eligible device to save up to $50 off the phone. This is an incredible opportunity to get a dependable phone and tablet for much less than usual, so don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off

$150 off (38%)
If you don't need a new slate, you can go ahead and get a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) on Amazon, where the phone is selling for $150 off its price.
Buy at Amazon


That being said, Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the phone, letting you grab a unit for just under $250. This is a pretty awesome offer, which we believe is worth taking advantage of if you don’t need a tablet and are just looking for a solid discount on a dependable handset.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is indeed a phone you can rely on every day. Sure, it won’t wow you with staggering performance, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM are more than sufficient for handling tasks like web browsing and video streaming without hiccups.

Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution lets you enjoy YouTube videos in great quality, which is pretty awesome given the device’s budget-friendly price.

Of course, because it’s on the affordable side, it doesn’t excel in the camera department. But its 50MP main unit can still take good-enough photos with vibrant colors.

In fact, the main drawback of the phone is probably its update policy. While you can upgrade it to Android 15, it won’t get any further major OS updates. However, it’ll still continue to receive security patches through 2027. So, while you won’t have the latest version of Android, your data will still be protected.

All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a great buy, whether you snag it with a free tablet or get $150 off on Amazon. Therefore, don’t waste time and grab one now!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless