The impressive Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now on sale for a song on Amazon

Motorola Deals
The impressive Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now on sale for a song on Amazon
When someone tells you about a phone with good performance and a built-in stylus, you are probably thinking about Samsung's fancy high-end Galaxy S Ultra models. However, Sammy's flagships aren't the only stylus-powered smartphones out there.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 also comes with a stylus out of the box and delivers good performance, albeit not at the level of Samsung's ultra-powerful and ultra-expensive Galaxy S Ultra phones. Furthermore, Motorola's phone is on the budget side, which means it won't tank your bank account. And right now, this bad boy is an even bigger bargain, thanks to a sweet discount of 38% on Amazon, allowing you to save $150 on the 256GB model if you take advantage of this deal right now.

Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mid-range chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers a solid performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos without any hiccups.

Furthermore, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 takes decent-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 16MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the main snapper can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture clips at a lower 1080p at 30fps. Additionally, the phone sports a big 5,000mAh battery, which can last you the whole day without any top-ups.

So, what are you still waiting for? The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is apparently a real bang for your buck with its good performance, decent cameras, and battery life, and now an even more affordable price tag. Therefore, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning and snatch one at a discounted price today!

