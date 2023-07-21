Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The Moto G Stylus (2022) makes for an impulse buy right now; grab it at lower prices than on Prime Day

Deals
Prime Day was a good time to capitalize on some incredible tech offers. During the event, Amazon released many cool offers on high-end items and budget-friendly ones. And yet, it seems the merchant still has something to offer to the bargain hunter, and so does Motorola. Believe it or not, both retailers now offer the affordable Moto G Stylus (2022) with a bigger-than-ever 57% discount!

To our knowledge, this item has never seen a lower price at these merchants. Needless to say, grabbing a device that’s normally worth $299 at less than half its price seems like an incredible bargain. So, if you need a mid-range device by Motorola right now, we suggest you consider purchasing this one.

The phone showcases a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Surely, it might not produce super vivid colors or feel extraordinarily responsive, but it should still deliver a smooth visual experience. You also get plenty of storage and an Octa-core processor on deck.

A cool perk is that you can use the Motorola smartphone as a note-taking device. Whenever inspiration strikes, take out the built-in stylus and unleash your creativity. Should you be more into taking photos, there’s a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main camera. This bad boy should be able to produce decent-quality photos that match its price range.

Then again, the best thing about this budget phone is that it sports a massive battery. Motorola packed a 5,000mAh battery on deck that’s supposed to last as much as two days.

Overall, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) is a decent device that should meet your basic needs. So, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we encourage you to consider this one.

