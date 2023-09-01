The pocket-friendly Moto G Pure is a steal on Amazon at the moment; save on this affordable phone while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
High-end phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will definitely put a smile on your face, but at the same time, they will also hurt your bank account a lot. And, of course, these are incredible devices that deserve every single penny, but the truth is that they are more for power users than for folks who just want to have a smartphone for phone calls and to check their socials. So here is the question: do you actually need a high-end smartphone, or can you go for a more budget-friendly device instead?
The Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 is heavily discounted on Amazon at the moment. The phone is 31% off its usual price, which means you will save $50 if you capitalize on this deal and snag a Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 from Amazon today.
$50 may not look like a big discount, but keep in mind that we are talking about an already budget-friendly smartphone here, and a discount of $50 is actually pretty great for such a pocket-friendly device.
Since the Moto G Pure is a budget phone, you should not expect stellar performance from it. The handset only comes with 3GB of RAM and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25, which offers decent performance but doesn't pack a lot of firepower. Also, the built-in storage space is only 32GB, which we know, won't be able to house all of your photos from the gym. This is why the phone comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card so that you will have plenty of storage space for all your pictures.
Speaking of photos, the Moto G Pure actually takes pretty decent pictures for a smartphone at this price. Moreover, it packs a 4000 mAh battery, which gives it an awesome 2-day battery life.
So, we understand that the Moto G Pure can't really compare with big dogs like the latest Galaxy S phones or Apple's latest iPhones, but it's still a pretty decent handset, perfect for people on a budget who also don't really need all the bells and whistles a high-end phone offers. Furthermore, Amazon's current 31% discount turns the Moto G Pure into a real steal. So grab one at a discount while you can!
