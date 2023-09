The pocket-friendly Moto G Pure is a steal on Amazon at the moment; save on this affordable phone while you can

Motorola Moto G Pure 2021: Now 31% OFF on Amazon! Grab the budget Moto G Pure from Amazon and save $50. The phone has decent performance, takes good photos for a budget smartphone and offers a 2-day battery life. $50 off (31%) Buy at Amazon



$50 may not look like a big discount, but keep in mind that we are talking about an already budget-friendly smartphone here, and a discount of $50 is actually pretty great for such a pocket-friendly device.



Since the Moto G Pure is a budget phone, you should not expect stellar performance from it. The handset only comes with 3GB of RAM and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25, which offers decent performance but doesn't pack a lot of firepower. Also, the built-in storage space is only 32GB, which we know, won't be able to house all of your photos from the gym. This is why the phone comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card so that you will have plenty of storage space for all your pictures.



Speaking of photos, the Moto G Pure actually takes pretty decent pictures for a smartphone at this price. Moreover, it packs a 4000 mAh battery, which gives it an awesome 2-day battery life.



High-end phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra , the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will definitely put a smile on your face, but at the same time, they will also hurt your bank account a lot. And, of course, these are incredible devices that deserve every single penny, but the truth is that they are more for power users than for folks who just want to have a smartphone for phone calls and to check their socials. So here is the question: do you actually need a high-end smartphone, or can you go for a more budget-friendly device instead?If the answer to the question above is: "Yes, I think a budget phone will work for me." Well, then you will be happy to learn that you can now grab one amazing budget smartphone at an even lower price.The Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 is heavily discounted on Amazon at the moment. The phone is 31% off its usual price, which means you will save $50 if you capitalize on this deal and snag a Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 from Amazon today.