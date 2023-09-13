Once again, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) gets an exciting discount at Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There’s no denying that Motorola creates some of the best Android mid-rangers on the market. Take the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for example. This 2023-released phone has everything you could be looking for in a $299.99 phone, including a long battery life, good performance, and a decent camera. But if you act fast, you can get it for a much more attractive price. Motorola now sells it for $75 less, which lands it at its best price.
You get quite a lot for your $224.99, by the way. The Moto G Power 5G (2023) sports a great 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate clocked at 120Hz. In comparison, competitors like the Galaxy A14 5G have a 90Hz display, so Motorola’s smartphone should feel snappier, at least in theory.
What if you want to take that perfect picture? Well, the 50MP Quad Pixel camera is here to help you out. We haven't tested it yet, but the photo and video quality this bad boy offers should be what you would expect of a $300 phone. There’s plenty of space to store your photos, too – the Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes with a solid 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of battery, this smartphone doesn’t boast the emblematic three-day battery life of its predecessor, the Moto G Power (2022). According to Motorola, you get about two days of juice on a single charge. That’s still very impressive for a 5G device with a 120Hz display.
Overall, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) may not be the best Android phone, but it’s a solid mid-ranger nonetheless. Now that it’s once again available at $75 off on Motorola, it’s definitely a no-miss.
In case you’re wondering, the merchant is selling a fully unlocked version of the smartphone, and you also have two colors to choose from. What's even more exciting is that if you have an old eligible phone and trade it in, you can purchase this budget smartphone for peanuts!
This bad boy’s performance is equally good for its price range. The MediaTek Dimensity 930 this mid-ranger has on board should make watching your favorite videos, scrolling through social media, and playing light titles enjoyable and buttery-smooth.
