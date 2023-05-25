Save big on the already budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) through this sweet Amazon deal
High-end smartphones are great and all, but they cost a lot of money. And let's be honest, you don't need the most powerful chipset on the market to browse your socials and watch TikTok. So, unless you are a power user, you can go for a mid-ranger that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
If you are currently in the market for one, you will be happy to learn that you can now save a lot on a brand-new unlocked Moto G Power (2022). Amazon is currently offering the Ice Blue-colored 128GB version of this bad boy at a nice, big 44% discount. This means you can save a whopping $110 on this already budget-friendly smartphone if you buy one from Amazon right now.
Now, straight off the bat, we must say that the Moto G Power is not made to set benchmark scores. So don't expect some high-end level of performance here. However, its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset should be more than capable of dealing with day-to-day stuff like browsing the Internet, watching Instagram Reels, taking notes, making phone calls, etc.
The Moto G Power is a good phone overall and is just a real steal at this current price point.
In terms of cameras, the Moto G Power is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot video up to 1080p at 30fps. The Moto G Power also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90 Hz and a huge 5000mAh battery, which lets the phone last up to 3 days on a single charge, according to Motorola.
