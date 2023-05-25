Save big on the already budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) through this sweet Amazon deal



Moto G Power (2022): Now 44% OFF on Amazon Grab the 128GB Ice Blue-colored Moto G Power (2022) from Amazon and save $110 in the process. The phone has decent performance, good cameras, and is a real steal at this price point. $110 off (44%) Buy at Amazon



Now, straight off the bat, we must say that the Moto G Power is not made to set benchmark scores. So don't expect some high-end level of performance here. However, its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset should be more than capable of dealing with day-to-day stuff like browsing the Internet, watching Instagram Reels, taking notes, making phone calls, etc.



In terms of cameras, the Moto G Power is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot video up to 1080p at 30fps. The Moto G Power also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90 Hz and a huge 5000mAh battery, which lets the phone last up to 3 days on a single charge, according to Motorola.



The Moto G Power is a good phone overall and is just a real steal at this current price point.