Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon has the budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) currently on sale at an even more budget-friendly price

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has the budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) currently on sale at an even more budget-friendly
If you are in the market for a new mid-ranger and want to save big on your new phone, you will be happy to learn that Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on Motorola's Moto G Power 2022, selling the phone at a huge 44% discount.

Such a discount means you can now get a Moto G Power 2022 for $110 below the phone's original price if you tap on the button below. Bear in mind that the Moto G Power 2022 is not an expensive phone, so it's basically a steal with Amazon's current offer.

Moto G Power (2022): Save $110!

Get a Moto G Power (2022) from Amazon and save $110 in the process. The phone has decent performance, good cameras, and is a real steal at this price point.
$110 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a very powerful handset, but its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset should be able to deal with basic tasks like browsing the Internet, watching TikTok videos, taking notes, making phone calls, etc.

Also, the Moto G Power 2022 is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper, and both cameras can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone also packs a nice 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the Moto G Power up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge.

True, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a high-end device. But it has more than capable silicon, good enough cameras, a nice display, and amazing battery life, and it comes at an unbelievably budget-friendly price. So, don't waste any more time thinking whether you should get one, and just go and fancy yourself a Moto G Power at a sweet 44% discount.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Instagram enables download of public Reels in the US
Instagram enables download of public Reels in the US
Why did it look like WhatsApp had unlimited microphone access on my phone just now?
Why did it look like WhatsApp had unlimited microphone access on my phone just now?
Samsung brings its AI image editor app to more premium Galaxy phones
Samsung brings its AI image editor app to more premium Galaxy phones
Prices for the Nothing Phone (2) reportedly leak in Europe
Prices for the Nothing Phone (2) reportedly leak in Europe
Skating with the iPhone 14 Pro in Istanbul: stunning cinematic ad from Apple
Skating with the iPhone 14 Pro in Istanbul: stunning cinematic ad from Apple
Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy Buds 2 at a bargain price
Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy Buds 2 at a bargain price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless