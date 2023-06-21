Amazon has the budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) currently on sale at an even more budget-friendly price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new mid-ranger and want to save big on your new phone, you will be happy to learn that Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on Motorola's Moto G Power 2022, selling the phone at a huge 44% discount.
Such a discount means you can now get a Moto G Power 2022 for $110 below the phone's original price if you tap on the button below. Bear in mind that the Moto G Power 2022 is not an expensive phone, so it's basically a steal with Amazon's current offer.
Yes, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a very powerful handset, but its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset should be able to deal with basic tasks like browsing the Internet, watching TikTok videos, taking notes, making phone calls, etc.
Also, the Moto G Power 2022 is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper, and both cameras can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone also packs a nice 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the Moto G Power up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge.
True, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a high-end device. But it has more than capable silicon, good enough cameras, a nice display, and amazing battery life, and it comes at an unbelievably budget-friendly price. So, don't waste any more time thinking whether you should get one, and just go and fancy yourself a Moto G Power at a sweet 44% discount.
