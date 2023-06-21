Amazon has the budget-friendly Moto G Power (2022) currently on sale at an even more budget-friendly price

Moto G Power (2022): Save $110! Get a Moto G Power (2022) from Amazon and save $110 in the process. The phone has decent performance, good cameras, and is a real steal at this price point. $110 off (44%) Buy at Amazon

Yes, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a very powerful handset, but its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset should be able to deal with basic tasks like browsing the Internet, watching TikTok videos, taking notes, making phone calls, etc.Also, the Moto G Power 2022 is equipped with a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper, and both cameras can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone also packs a nice 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the Moto G Power up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge.True, the Moto G Power 2022 is not a high-end device. But it has more than capable silicon, good enough cameras, a nice display, and amazing battery life, and it comes at an unbelievably budget-friendly price. So, don't waste any more time thinking whether you should get one, and just go and fancy yourself a Moto G Power at a sweet 44% discount.