Here's how you can save a cool $100 on Motorola's four hot new US phones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of the main reasons why Motorola -branded smartphones are successful all of a sudden is how many different models you can find at competitive prices in key markets like the US. A grand total of four affordable devices with respectable specifications and modern designs were released stateside just a few weeks back, and believe it or not, all four can already be purchased at up to a massive $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached.





If that doesn't sound like a deep price cut to you, you may not be aware that the Moto G Play (2021) , for instance, normally costs $169.99 in an unlocked variant. Best Buy can bring that down to $69.99 if you're willing to open a new line of Verizon service or an altogether new account with the nation's largest carrier for a phone that you'll technically still be able to activate on whatever mobile network you please at any point down the line.





Meanwhile, the notched 6.5-inch handset with a Snapdragon 460 processor under the hood and two rear-facing cameras can be yours for $109.99 if you're an upgrading Verizon customer or want to activate the thing on AT&T upfront instead.





Basically the same exact conditions apply to Best Buy's $50 and $100 discounts for the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace 2021, which are therefore currently on sale for as little as $99.99, $199.99, and $299.99 respectively.





That 5G-enabled mid-ranger in particular sounds like an awesome bargain if you don't have a problem meeting the retailer's key requirement to maximize your savings. Powered by a Snapdragon 750 SoC, the 6.7-incher comes with a triple rear-facing shooter system in tow, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery.



