Here's how you can save a cool $100 on Motorola's four hot new US phones

One of the main reasons why Motorola -branded smartphones are successful all of a sudden is how many different models you can find at competitive prices in key markets like the US. A grand total of four affordable devices with respectable specifications and modern designs were released stateside just a few weeks back, and believe it or not, all four can already be purchased at up to a massive $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached.





If that doesn't sound like a deep price cut to you, you may not be aware that the Moto G Play (2021) , for instance, normally costs $169.99 in an unlocked variant. Best Buy can bring that down to $69.99 if you're willing to open a new line of Verizon service or an altogether new account with the nation's largest carrier for a phone that you'll technically still be able to activate on whatever mobile network you please at any point down the line.





Meanwhile, the notched 6.5-inch handset with a Snapdragon 460 processor under the hood and two rear-facing cameras can be yours for $109.99 if you're an upgrading Verizon customer or want to activate the thing on AT&T upfront instead.





Basically the same exact conditions apply to Best Buy's $50 and $100 discounts for the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace 2021, which are therefore currently on sale for as little as $99.99, $199.99, and $299.99 respectively.





That 5G-enabled mid-ranger in particular sounds like an awesome bargain if you don't have a problem meeting the retailer's key requirement to maximize your savings. Powered by a Snapdragon 750 SoC, the 6.7-incher comes with a triple rear-facing shooter system in tow, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery.





Of course, if you're primarily interested in your next phone's battery life, the Moto G Power (2021) can also be a tremendous option on an even tighter budget, while the latest G Stylus edition has a, well, built-in stylus going for it in addition to no less than four snappers slapped on its plastic back.

Acquired by Lenovo from Google back in 2014, Motorola Mobility bled money for its parent company quarter after quarter until just a couple of years ago . The US-based handset division wasn't profitable for long after that either, but ironically enough, the business somehow managed to post its best financial result in around a decade in the middle of a deadly global pandemic that also wreaked havoc on the mobile industry as a whole.