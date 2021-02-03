Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android Deals

Here's how you can save a cool $100 on Motorola's four hot new US phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 03, 2021, 4:14 PM
Acquired by Lenovo from Google back in 2014, Motorola Mobility bled money for its parent company quarter after quarter until just a couple of years ago. The US-based handset division wasn't profitable for long after that either, but ironically enough, the business somehow managed to post its best financial result in around a decade in the middle of a deadly global pandemic that also wreaked havoc on the mobile industry as a whole.

One of the main reasons why Motorola-branded smartphones are successful all of a sudden is how many different models you can find at competitive prices in key markets like the US. A grand total of four affordable devices with respectable specifications and modern designs were released stateside just a few weeks back, and believe it or not, all four can already be purchased at up to a massive $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached.

If that doesn't sound like a deep price cut to you, you may not be aware that the Moto G Play (2021), for instance, normally costs $169.99 in an unlocked variant. Best Buy can bring that down to $69.99 if you're willing to open a new line of Verizon service or an altogether new account with the nation's largest carrier for a phone that you'll technically still be able to activate on whatever mobile network you please at any point down the line.

Meanwhile, the notched 6.5-inch handset with a Snapdragon 460 processor under the hood and two rear-facing cameras can be yours for $109.99 if you're an upgrading Verizon customer or want to activate the thing on AT&T upfront instead.

Basically the same exact conditions apply to Best Buy's $50 and $100 discounts for the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace 2021, which are therefore currently on sale for as little as $99.99, $199.99, and $299.99 respectively.

That 5G-enabled mid-ranger in particular sounds like an awesome bargain if you don't have a problem meeting the retailer's key requirement to maximize your savings. Powered by a Snapdragon 750 SoC, the 6.7-incher comes with a triple rear-facing shooter system in tow, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery.

Of course, if you're primarily interested in your next phone's battery life, the Moto G Power (2021) can also be a tremendous option on an even tighter budget, while the latest G Stylus edition has a, well, built-in stylus going for it in addition to no less than four snappers slapped on its plastic back.

Related phones

Moto G Play
Motorola Moto G Play View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
One 5G Ace
Motorola One 5G Ace View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.4
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power (2021)
Motorola Moto G Power (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.4
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Stylus (2021)
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Popular stories
