Here's how you can save a cool $100 on Motorola's four hot new US phones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If that doesn't sound like a deep price cut to you, you may not be aware that the Moto G Play (2021), for instance, normally costs $169.99 in an unlocked variant. Best Buy can bring that down to $69.99 if you're willing to open a new line of Verizon service or an altogether new account with the nation's largest carrier for a phone that you'll technically still be able to activate on whatever mobile network you please at any point down the line.
Basically the same exact conditions apply to Best Buy's $50 and $100 discounts for the Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace 2021, which are therefore currently on sale for as little as $99.99, $199.99, and $299.99 respectively.
That 5G-enabled mid-ranger in particular sounds like an awesome bargain if you don't have a problem meeting the retailer's key requirement to maximize your savings. Powered by a Snapdragon 750 SoC, the 6.7-incher comes with a triple rear-facing shooter system in tow, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery.
Of course, if you're primarily interested in your next phone's battery life, the Moto G Power (2021) can also be a tremendous option on an even tighter budget, while the latest G Stylus edition has a, well, built-in stylus going for it in addition to no less than four snappers slapped on its plastic back.