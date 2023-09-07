Treat yourself to the Moto G Play (2023) and save at Amazon

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Wouldn’t it be great if you could buy an entry-level phone with an insane battery life, energy-efficient processor, and decent display at a bargain price? Well, you can now do it with a few clicks! Just visit Amazon and take advantage of the irresistible ongoing deal on the Moto G Play (2023).

This phone has a regular retail price of just $169.99. So, right off the bat, you know you’d have to make some compromises with such a budget phone. You probably won’t jump headlong into buying it when it’s not on sale, and that’s perfectly normal, in our opinion. But isn’t it more appealing now that it’s some $60 cheaper?

If you’ve already come across our review, you probably know that this phone delivers a somewhat unsatisfactory performance compared to more mid-range alternatives. So, why should you consider buying it, aside from the fact that it’s now sold at dirt-cheap prices?

Well, truth be told, it doesn’t have that unimpressive specs for its price range. In fact, with its MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen that’s just as entry-level as the SoC itself, the phone might be ideal for a specific audience with small budgets and not too many expectations.

While you most likely won’t be able to run demanding titles on this phone, you should still be able to do what phones were initially intended for – make phone calls – for quite some time before this bad boy breaks into a sweat.

There’s just no passing by it – the Motorola phone is best known for its insane battery life. This beast lasted us over two days, even with some pushing. Its battery life is so good that it even gives phones with the best battery life a run for their money.

You won’t get something truly impressive on your hands if you decide to go for this deal. But you still get something unmistakably desirable – long battery life. So, if you need a smartphone that won’t leave you hanging, we suggest you consider getting the Moto G Play (2023).

