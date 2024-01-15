Cool Motorola deal knocks the affordable Moto G Play (2023) under the $100 mark
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don’t care much for the latest bells and whistles in smartphone technology? We get it, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Let’s face it: however great flagships are, most are super pricey. Not everything is lost, though. For one thing, plenty of affordable phones have everything necessary to meet your basic needs without breaking the bank. The Moto G Play (2023) is one of those, especially when it’s 41% cheaper than usual!
As you can probably guess, the Moto G Play (2023) isn’t made to impress with its look or performance. On the contrary, it’s here to meet your basic needs. Let us tell you, at the price of just $99.99, this phone surely makes a reasonable investment!
Under the hood, the Moto G Play has a MediaTek processor, which should be able to handle your everyday tasks without too many hiccups. Moreover, the device features a basic 32GB of built-in storage. The good news is that Motorola included a dedicated microSD card slot, helping you expand it to 512GB.
With the 16MP rear camera, you should be able to capture decent photos for the phone of that price range, especially when the conditions are just right. On the front, Motorola included a 5MP selfie camera.
Additionally, the Moto G Play (2023) features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speeds. In the manufacturer’s own words, this puppy should be able to last you up to three days between charges.
This puppy usually costs just $170, which undoubtedly sounds affordable. Then again, we can’t deny the Motorola phone gets way more attractive at its epic Black Friday markdown of 41% we last saw during the Black Friday festivities. If you agree with us, go ahead and get yours via the official store while the deal is still live!
As you can probably guess, the Moto G Play (2023) isn’t made to impress with its look or performance. On the contrary, it’s here to meet your basic needs. Let us tell you, at the price of just $99.99, this phone surely makes a reasonable investment!
In what’s become quite customary for Motorola’s handsets from the Moto G Series, this puppy features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Albeit nothing way too impressive, the display isn’t half bad for a phone in that price range.
Under the hood, the Moto G Play has a MediaTek processor, which should be able to handle your everyday tasks without too many hiccups. Moreover, the device features a basic 32GB of built-in storage. The good news is that Motorola included a dedicated microSD card slot, helping you expand it to 512GB.
With the 16MP rear camera, you should be able to capture decent photos for the phone of that price range, especially when the conditions are just right. On the front, Motorola included a 5MP selfie camera.
Additionally, the Moto G Play (2023) features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speeds. In the manufacturer’s own words, this puppy should be able to last you up to three days between charges.
Things that are NOT allowed: