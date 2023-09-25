The Moto G 5G (2022) and its successor are heavily discounted at Amazon
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For some time, Motorola has become known for creating smartphones with a good price-performance ratio. Its Moto G 5G (2022) and the newer model – the Moto G 5G (2023) are a testament to this statement. These devices, as their name suggests, are 5G ready. They also put other things to the table, which makes them a good choice for bargain hunters. Especially now when both of them arrive with tempting discounts at Amazon.
Right off the bat, we have to warn you that the Moto G 5G (2023) is the comparatively more affordable version of the two in terms of regular price. The device has an MSRP of just $249.99, while the 2022 model came for $150 more when it first hit the shelves.
The smartphone also has 6GB RAM, a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC on board, stellar battery life, and decent camera performance. So, while nothing particularly impressive, the Moto G 5G of 2022 delivers reasonable performance that’s pretty much on par with what you’d expect from a phone that can now be yours for just under $190.
On the downside, Motorola doesn’t promise any OS updates on this bad boy after Android 13, and it also equipped it with a rather unimpressive LCD display with a meager 90Hz refresh rate. If those factors are something you can’t put up with, we suggest you turn your attention to the newer version.
The Moto G 5G of 2023 arrives with a fluid and vivid 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an improved design and a camera capable of taking quite good photos for the phone’s price range. If you’re into binge-watching, you might appreciate the phone’s audio that’ll bring you closer to your favorite characters.
So, if you’re all about the bargain when buying new tech items, we encourage you to check out Amazon’s offers. Presently, the newer Moto G 5G version is 20% off. But if you aren’t all about the latest tech, you might be interested in the 2022 edition. The latter is a smashing 53% cheaper at the merchant.
Right off the bat, we have to warn you that the Moto G 5G (2023) is the comparatively more affordable version of the two in terms of regular price. The device has an MSRP of just $249.99, while the 2022 model came for $150 more when it first hit the shelves.
Can’t decide which of those is the right one for you? Let us help you, starting with laying out the pros of the 2022-released Motorola phone. It comes with more storage – 256GB of internal storage. Amazingly, you can expand that already good enough storage to as much as 1TB.
The smartphone also has 6GB RAM, a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC on board, stellar battery life, and decent camera performance. So, while nothing particularly impressive, the Moto G 5G of 2022 delivers reasonable performance that’s pretty much on par with what you’d expect from a phone that can now be yours for just under $190.
On the downside, Motorola doesn’t promise any OS updates on this bad boy after Android 13, and it also equipped it with a rather unimpressive LCD display with a meager 90Hz refresh rate. If those factors are something you can’t put up with, we suggest you turn your attention to the newer version.
The Moto G 5G of 2023 arrives with a fluid and vivid 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an improved design and a camera capable of taking quite good photos for the phone’s price range. If you’re into binge-watching, you might appreciate the phone’s audio that’ll bring you closer to your favorite characters.
Like its OG version, the newer iteration isn’t flawless. To mention a few, it doesn’t support NFC and also comes with smaller RAM and storage than its predecessor. That said, we can’t ignore the fact that both devices do have something to offer to those who would listen. So, if you’re looking for a new budget phone, either of those might do you just fine, especially considering Amazon’s deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: