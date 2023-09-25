Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The Moto G 5G (2022) and its successor are heavily discounted at Amazon

Deals
Follow Us
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G (2023) are heavily discounted at Amazon
For some time, Motorola has become known for creating smartphones with a good price-performance ratio. Its Moto G 5G (2022) and the newer model – the Moto G 5G (2023) are a testament to this statement. These devices, as their name suggests, are 5G ready. They also put other things to the table, which makes them a good choice for bargain hunters. Especially now when both of them arrive with tempting discounts at Amazon.

So, if you’re all about the bargain when buying new tech items, we encourage you to check out Amazon’s offers. Presently, the newer Moto G 5G version is 20% off. But if you aren’t all about the latest tech, you might be interested in the 2022 edition. The latter is a smashing 53% cheaper at the merchant.

The Moto G 5G (2022) is 53% cheaper at Amazon

If you're looking for a great 5G-enabled budget phone, we suggest you consider purchasing the Moto G 5G (2022). This smartphone has a MediaTek processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Grab it now and enjoy your savings.
$210 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is 20% off on Amazon

You can also get the newer model - the Moto G 5G (2023) with a fantastic discount at Amazon. The smartphone is currently 20% cheaper at the retailer. It sports a beautiful display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. Get it now and save big.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Right off the bat, we have to warn you that the Moto G 5G (2023) is the comparatively more affordable version of the two in terms of regular price. The device has an MSRP of just $249.99, while the 2022 model came for $150 more when it first hit the shelves.

Can’t decide which of those is the right one for you? Let us help you, starting with laying out the pros of the 2022-released Motorola phone. It comes with more storage – 256GB of internal storage. Amazingly, you can expand that already good enough storage to as much as 1TB.

The smartphone also has 6GB RAM, a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC on board, stellar battery life, and decent camera performance. So, while nothing particularly impressive, the Moto G 5G of 2022 delivers reasonable performance that’s pretty much on par with what you’d expect from a phone that can now be yours for just under $190.

On the downside, Motorola doesn’t promise any OS updates on this bad boy after Android 13, and it also equipped it with a rather unimpressive LCD display with a meager 90Hz refresh rate. If those factors are something you can’t put up with, we suggest you turn your attention to the newer version.

The Moto G 5G of 2023 arrives with a fluid and vivid 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an improved design and a camera capable of taking quite good photos for the phone’s price range. If you’re into binge-watching, you might appreciate the phone’s audio that’ll bring you closer to your favorite characters.

Like its OG version, the newer iteration isn’t flawless. To mention a few, it doesn’t support NFC and also comes with smaller RAM and storage than its predecessor. That said, we can’t ignore the fact that both devices do have something to offer to those who would listen. So, if you’re looking for a new budget phone, either of those might do you just fine, especially considering Amazon’s deals.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless