Motion Sense will return says Google's hardware chief











But when the Pixel 4 series was released last October, the feature, called Motion Sense, was very underwhelming. With a wave of the hand, a user could dismiss a phone call, skip over a song, and turn off the alarm. In other words, Motion Sense was a disappointment. The most useful thing that the feature did was turn on Face Unlock as soon as the system determined that you were reaching for it. This allowed Pixel 4 users to unlock their device faster than iPhone users with Face ID.









Speaking with The Verge , Osterloh says that Motion Sense will return in the future and added that it just wasn't right for the lower-priced device that Google wanted to build this year. And the good news for those Android fans who really want to see Google build a flagship phone that can go toe-to-toe with Apple and Samsung's finest, is that these comments from the long-time phone executive could be construed as a hint that such a device is in the works. On the other hand, Osterloh didn't actually say anything about using the Project Soli chip in another handset and a recently released set of FCC documentations for a Nest Smart Thermostat includes a 60GHz radar transmitter like the kind used in the Pixel 4 line for Motion Sense.





Trying to decipher Google's actions when it comes to phone hardware is as easy as assembling your kid's new bicycle on his birthday with directions written in a foreign language that you don't understand. The results are going to be unpredictable. But perhaps part of the problem has been consumers' expectations and the expectations of us in the media. The Pixel line has always been about enjoying a clean version of the Android operating system, fast updates, and Google's technology. The latter has given the Pixels a reputation as one of the best phones for photography even during the days when it carried a single camera on the back.









So what is Google's next move in relation to the Pixel? We will be looking out for any clue that might give us a hint about the direction that the company is going to take with its smartphone line.

